Creed Book 2024 Tour Dates With 3 Doors Down + Mammoth WVH

The Creed reunion tour is adding a new leg of shows with 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH. Finger Eleven will also play select dates as well.

This latest leg, dubbed the "Are You Ready?" tour, begins Nov. 2 in Oklahoma City and wraps Dec. 5 in Orlando, Florida. All dates can be seen below.

Everything feels like it's falling into place for Creed, with their music being adopted by both the World Series winning Texas Rangers and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings over this past year. The band's song "Higher" also helped propel rocker Huntley to a win on the previous season of NBC's The Voice.

The band first announced a "Summer of '99" cruise, with 3 Doors Down serving as primary support and Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days also being booked. It sold out so fast that a second cruise was soon added, this time with Daughtry subbing in for 3 Doors Down. Jimmie's Chicken Shack and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party were also added.

That was soon followed by a full-fledged tour featuring a rotating cast of support acts that include 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven. Plus, they booked a single day festival dubbed "Summer of '99 and Beyond" in San Bernardino, California on Aug. 31 that features 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon and The Verve Pipe.

The new leg of dates will have a reunion of another sort, with onetime Tremonti bassist Wolfgang Van Halen now fronting his own band Mammoth WVH, who will open shows.

Creed tickets go on sale starting with pre-sales from Tuesday, Feb. 6, with the general on-sale starting Friday, Feb. 9 at 10AM local time.

See all the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

Creed / 3 Doors Down / Mammoth WVH / Finger Eleven 2024 Tour Dates

Nov. 02 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center *

Nov. 03 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

Nov. 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

Nov. 08 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

Nov. 09 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

Nov. 12 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena *

Nov. 13 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena *

Nov. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX *

Nov. 16 - Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *

Nov. 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *

Nov. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

Nov. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

Nov. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena *

Nov. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ^

Nov. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ^

Nov. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden *

Nov. 30 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center *

Dec. 02 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center #

Dec. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena *

Dec. 05 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center #

* 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

# 3 Doors Down