Huntley Rocks Out to Creed’s ‘Higher’ on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Rocker Huntley is a favorite to win The Voice Season 24, and during Monday night's (Dec. 18) finale episode, he showed why.

For his first song, Huntley put his stamp on Tom Odell’s “Another Love.” Unlike in past performances, the contestant remained in one spot throughout his time onstage. He chose his finale performance to ditch dramatic stage movements in favor of a more vulnerable approach, standing center-stage behind a standing microphone.

Huntley, "Another Love" (Tom O'Dell)

Huntley’s coach, Niall Horan, seemed totally pleased with the hopeful's performance and called out his ability to keep his emotions under control after seeing a touching video package from the contestant's family right before hitting the stage.

After tackling “Another Love,” it was time for Huntley to unleash his second song of the night: He used his ballad track slot to bring Creed's "Higher" to The Voice stage. Backed by industrial looking "H" stage design elements and plenty of pyro, he delivered the passion-filled lyrics before striking a powerful pose high on an ascending riser.

The choice was a great one considering the song's recent revival in the public eye over the last few months, with everyone from the World Series-winning Texas Rangers to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings bringing Creed back into the spotlight as they prepare for their 2024 reunion cruise and tour.

Huntley, "Higher" (Creed)

One of the show's coaches, John Legend, shared that he felt like Huntley's star has already eclipsed his time on the show. Legend elaborated that he felt like he was watching a dedicated arena performance, despite Huntely still fighting it out for a win.

Voting for Season 24 winner of The Voice launched at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist, votes can be submitted via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during Tuesday's episode (Dec. 19) — this is when the winner is crowned, as well.