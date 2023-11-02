Texas Rangers Players Belt Creed’s ‘Higher’ After World Series Win

It's been well documented that the Texas Rangers have adopted Creed's music as a rallying cry during the regular season, leading into the major league baseball playoffs and eventually making it to the World Series, so it should come as no surprise that Creed's music played a role in the post-game celebration following the Rangers' World Series winning game Wednesday night (Nov. 1).

As shared by TMZ, multiple soaked Rangers players are singing the Creed hit "Higher" at the top of their voices in the locker room as beer and champagne are sprayed in what has become a traditional World Series winning tradition.

"What you guys did to do this is truly incredible," manager Bruce Bochy told the team. Bochy came out of retirement before the season to manage the team, leading them to their first World Series title in the Rangers' existence. Additional footage was shared on social media as well by the team. You can see video from the celebration below.

Creed - The Band of the Texas Rangers World Series Journey

It was an up and down and up again season for the Texas Rangers, who started off hot, dipped a little and then regained their footing to secure a playoff spot and eventually make a run through the playoffs while winning the World Series. But during the down period is where Creed's music became important to the group.

The Rangers, who sat at 38-33 at the summer's All Star break — a period which many teams use to gauge the success of roughly the first half of the baseball season — they turned to music to help lighten the mood. And that music was by the recently reunited Creed.

The news was reported by 105.3 The Fan play-by-play radio broadcaster Jared Sandler. The Rangers began listening to Creed in the clubhouse before games as a means of "having fun" while dealing with the "rollercoaster of the second half" of the MLB season, per Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney. The team improved to 90-72, tying the American League AL West division rivals Houston Astros.

As the playoffs got underway, the Creed fandom grew louder with the band's fans singing along to "Higher" and eventually Creed themselves got in on the action, taking "Higher" to its highest moment yet when they turned up at Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. During their visit, the band taped a shout out for the Rangers for MLB Life, joined in the singing of "Higher" with the crowd as shown on the video board inside the stadium and later took part in a press conference.

Singer Scott Stapp noted, "Of course how could you not embrace a city that's embraced us for many years. The Cowboys, back in the early 2000s, and now the Rangers. We're fans of anyone who supports us, and we support them and even who don't support us, we love them. We love everybody."

READ MORE: Creed Announce Huge Summer 2024 Reunion Tour + Festival

This also marked Creed's first public appearance since announcing their reunion on the Summer of '99 Cruise. They've since added a second cruise as well as announced a full-fledged North American tour. While the Rangers lost the night that Creed was in attendance, they regained their footing, beating the Astros to advance to the World Series where they finished off their run defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one. And yes, Creed did send along their congrats to the new World Series champs as seen below.

Creed, "Higher"