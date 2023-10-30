Following the sell-out of both festival cruises, Creed have just announced their first fully-fledged reunion tour with 40 dates on the books for 2024, including a single-day Summer of '99 and Beyond festival.

The multi-platinum hard rock veterans will play their first two shows since 2012 aboard the Summer of '99 and Summer of '99 and Beyond festival cruises in April and into the first day of May. Then, in mid-July, the reunited Creed will embark on an exhaustive tour throughout the U.S. and Canada with rotating cast of support acts which includes 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven.

Most dates will feature special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, but check listings below carefully as the lineup varies across the trek, which concludes on Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, the Summer of '99 and Beyond festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon and The Verve Pipe all set to appear at the single-day event in San Bernardino, Calif. on Aug. 31.

Pre-sale tickets will begin on Oct. 31, followed by a general on-sale starting Nov. 3 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will also be available. Head to the Creed website for additional ticketing information.

Creed 2024 Tour Dates

Supporting Acts:

+ 3 Doors Down

^ Daughtry

* Switchfoot

x Tonic

# Big Wreck

= Finger Eleven

July 17 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center * =

July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair * =

July 20 — Walker, Minn. @ Moondance Jam * =

July 23 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

July 24 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion + =

July 26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live + =

July 27 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

July 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage # =

July 31 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

Aug. 02 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center + =

Aug. 03 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Aug. 06 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Aug. 07— Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center + =

Aug. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center + =

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater x =

Aug. 14 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 16 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 17 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater + =

Aug. 20 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion x =

Aug. 21 — Boston, Ma. @ Xfinity Center + =

Aug. 23 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium + =

Aug. 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Aug. 31 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

Sept. 01 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 04 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 06 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^ =

Sept. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion + =

Sept. 13 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center + =

Sept. 14 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

Sept. 16 — Brandon, Mo. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

Sept. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

+ =

Sept. 21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 24 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place x =

Sept. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 27 — Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Sept. 28 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

Creed Creed / Live Nation loading...