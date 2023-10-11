Entire Baseball Stadium Sings Creed Together, Take Texas Rangers Higher in Playoffs

The crowd at Globe Life Field came together last night to sing Creed's "Higher" as the Texas Rangers baseball team won the third game of the MLB playoff series. They now advance to the ALCS (American League Championship Series) with ambitions of heading to the World Series later this month.

The team, who struggled earlier in the season, turned to listening to Creed together to lighten the mood, ultimately rallying to earn one of the best records in baseball this year.

The ALCS is the second playoff series the Rangers have won, first defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 in the American League Wildcard round.

Last night (Oct. 10), they took on the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of ALDS (American League Division Series), leading 2-0 in the series. The Rangers captured their third consecutive ALDS victory by a score of 7-1 and they will next face off against either the Minnesota Twins or the Houston Astros. The winner of that series will move on to the World Series championship.

Taking them higher in the playoffs, the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas joined together to sing the classic hit song from Creed's 1999 album Human Clay.

"Higher" played through the stadium's sound system with lyrics placed on the big screens, which showed fans enthusiastically singing along.

Watch clips below.

Earlier this year, Creed announced their reunion via next year's Summer of '99 festival cruise. Once that quickly sold out, the Summer of '99 and Beyond cruise was announced. The at-sea performances will be the multi-platinum band's first shows since December of 2012.