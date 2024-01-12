The possibility of new Creed music moves ever closer as the reunited rock band gets ready to hit the road this year. Indeed, the Scott Stapp-led rockers will spearhead the upcoming "Summer of '99" concert cruise, with a North American tour to follow.

Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti already stated he sets aside some of the new material he writes for possible inclusion in Creed, so it's only natural to get Stapp's thoughts on the chance of new Creed music, too.

That's what host Eddie Trunk did when Stapp appeared on Sirius XM Faction Talk's Trunk Nation on Thursday (Jan. 11), as Blabbermouth reported.

Asked about the likelihood of new Creed music, Stapp revealed that he and Tremonti "were together a couple of days ago doing some secret, secret thing I can't share. But we were hanging out for a couple of days. And as we were hanging out, we just began talking about how we wrote [1999's] Human Clay … while on the road touring [Creed's 1997 debut album] My Own Prison."

Indeed, "We wrote it during soundchecks," the Creed singer explains. "We'd write a song, get it tight, and play it within three or four days of writing it. We didn't have enough material with just that one record to be a headliner, but we were headlining shows. … And so [at our meeting] we were talking like, 'You know what? That was a really good experience.' Those were good times, and both of us connected."

Because of that, Stapp is confident the same thing will happen when Creed hits the road this year — that they'll start woodshedding new Creed material in between tour stops.

Possible New Creed Music?

Stapp continued of he and Tremonti's recent meeting, "I could see in his eye, and I was feeling it too, that I think there's going to be some writing happening. And it's going to be organic. And I think it's going to be beautiful, man. If we get back to that place and that chemistry, which I think [we'll] fall right back into once we start playing these songs together, and reconnect."

He added, "It happened on the [2009–2012 era] 'Full Circle' tour. We wrote a bunch of songs during soundcheck during that tour, and so we're sitting on those. But I think we're all in a fresh space and I definitely think the creative juices are gonna flow. And so I definitely think there's hope for some new music."

What do you think, Creed fans? Will the band start writing new songs on the road this time around? And do you think we'll eventually get the chance to hear them? Only time will tell.

