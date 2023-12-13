Creed's comeback is in full swing, with the Scott Stapp-led rockers spearheading the upcoming "Summer of '99" concert cruise and a Creed reunion tour to follow. And come to think of it, didn't the band's music help the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series? Indeed, no matter where you look, Creed are back in the cultural zeitgeist.

The only thing that's missing now is new Creed music. Which, according to Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti, also of Alter Bridge and Tremonti, isn't an impossibility — it's just that the reconvened band didn't record any ahead of time.

Still, the guitarist admitted that when he's writing new songs now, he reserves some of the ideas for possible Creed inclusion — should the band again enter the studio at any point.

At least that's what he said when asked by Audio Ink Radio if he sees Creed making any new music shortly, as Blabbermouth reported.

New Creed Music?

"I'm not sure," Tremonti responds to the question. "If we knew this was going to do so well, we would have planned ahead of time and done new music beforehand. But from an outsider looking in, sometimes people are like, 'Yeah, just put out new music.' But we'd have to record it nine months ago to have it be ready now, kind of for the tour. If we started writing music now, it would take us months and months and months to write it and then months to record it and then six months of setting it up."

However, the guitarist goes on to explain, "When I'm writing songs, and I go over ideas, I'm like, 'Wow, that would be a great Creed song,' and I kind of hold it aside for the day that that happens."

In fact, "Some of the ballads on the Tremonti records," he clarifies, "the diehard Tremonti fans love them, but I think they would have been bigger Creed songs, some of them."

The Creed Cruise

In the same Audio Ink interview from Dec. 12, Tremonti also recapped his feelings on the band's comeback thus far, explaining how the idea for the band's cruise initially came together.

"Me and Scott spoke before COVID happened," Tremonti explains. "We had done a few ShipRockeds [cruises] with Alter Bridge and Tremonti, and I always enjoyed them. I thought it would be a great idea to do our own cruise at some point. And when I was speaking to my manager, I was like, 'I think a Creed cruise would be something that would really work.' And at the time, our agent had already been doing [Paramore's cruise], and they always had a lot of fun with it. So I said it would be a great reintroduction."

He adds, "When it came out and did so well, it made us re-evaluate [our plans] for the rest of the year. And that's when we announced the tour. The funny thing is everything just happened naturally all at once with all the hype — the Rangers playing the music and the Vikings playing the music. And just the other night, my kids showed me a clip of the Green Bay Packers playing 'Higher' at the stadium. It's just great coincidence that Creed's coming back into the fold in popular culture, which has been great for us."

