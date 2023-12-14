Enter to Win a Vinyl 12-Pack From Loudwire’s Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023

As 2023 winds down, tis the time for giving! And Loudwire Nights has the ultimate gift in store for you this holiday season. We're giving away 12-packs of vinyl to three lucky winners that includes a random sampling of albums from Loudwire's picks for the Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2023.

It was a banner year that included the return of rock legends The Rolling Stones, a new album from modern day icons Metallica, veteran acts such as Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Godsmack, Sevendust and Cannibal Corpse adding to their impressive catalogs and artists such as Ville Valo (VV) and Nita Strauss venturing out on their own. And that's just only a portion of the acts that had standout records this year. The full list of Loudwire picks for 2023 can be read below.

It should be noted that each of the 12-packs will feature a different selection of albums, but you should be ready to drop the needle on some seriously great music that will always take you back to the vibe that was 2023.

So whether this is the year you start your vinyl collection or you're looking to add to what you've already got established, we're making sure this is a year you won't forget. And just a reminder that you can hear these artists on Loudwire Nights airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

So how do you enter to win? Simply offer your contact details in the entry box below, and if you're one of the three winners selected, we'll reach out to you with this impressive 2023 vinyl 12- pack collection. Just be sure to get your entry in before the calendar hits 2024. This contest concludes at 11:59PM ET on Dec. 31, 2023.