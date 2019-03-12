Celebrities, they're just like us! They even fake-scream to metal in the car. Case in point: Demi Lovato rockin' out to an early metalcore number from North Carolina hard rock stalwarts He Is Legend in a recent Instagram story.

Watch it below. The singer and actress satirically tried to get her throat to make the same guttural sounds vocalist Schuylar Croom achieved on the band's linchpin "I Am Hollywood," found on their 2004 debut of the same name.

"I said it, I said it," the pop star is heard softly but staunchly croaking to the nostalgic He Is Legend jam. The lyrics, from which the group crib their moniker, begin, "Heather's gone / She left a note / 'He is legend' / Was all she wrote."

The band’s career has since progressed. In 2017, they unleashed "Air Raid" from their crowdfunded fifth effort, few. Currently, He Is Legend are working on a new album, and they recently released the single “White Bat.”

In adjacent Instagram stories from Monday, Lovato did more of the same with similar throwback tracks from The Devil Wears Prada, Bring Me the Horizon, and Maylene and the Sons of Disaster. Metalcore much, Demi?

You can catch He Is Legend on tour this spring with The Damned Things (the metal supergroup featuring members of Fall Out Boy, Anthrax, Every Time I Die and Alkaline Trio) plus Pennsylvania rockers Crobot. See the dates below.

The Damned Things, Crobot, He Is Legend 2019 Tour Dates

May 01 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

May 04 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 06 — Lancaster, Pa. @ The Chameleon

May 07 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bazaar

May 09 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Rex

May 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

May 11 — Rockingham, N.C. @ Epicenter Fest

May 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 14 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

May 16 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

May 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Bottom Lounge

May 18 — Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

May 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

May 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

May 22 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Blach Sheep

May 24 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Tempe Marketplace

May 25 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

25 Awesome Celebrity Metalheads