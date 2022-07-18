Demi Lovato Crowdsurfed to Escape Mosh Pit at 2007 Dimmu Borgir Show

Even with Demi Lovato's return to rock on her forthcoming album, HOLY FVCK, few would have suspected that in her teenage years she wound up crowdsurfing at a Dimmu Borgir show as a means of evading the mosh pit.

She joins the ranks of high-profile pop artists who have expressed appreciation for extreme metal, with Ed Sheeran and Post Malone being two others who have name-checked heavy bands as those among the ones they enjoyed growing up and still enjoy today.

During her appearance last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — the same episode where Lovato debuted Nita Strauss as the new guitarist in her backing band and played the new single "Substance" — the superstar recalled (with guest host Mark Rober) the moment from 2007 when she was in attendance at one of the symphonic black metal band's concerts.

"There was this band called Dimmu Borgir and I went to their show [in 2007]. They were like a Norwegian black metal band or something. And I was at the show, and I just happened to be in the center, where the mosh pit happens. But everyone — they were, like, grown men, and I was this 14-year-old girl. So I had to climb my way out and crowd-surf to the front of the stag," remembers Lovato (transcription via Blabbermouth), "And I lost my shoe. It was a great time."

Watch the clip from the talk show below.

HOLY FVCK drops Aug. 19 and you can watch the music video for the first single, "Skin of My Teeth," here. Dimmu Borgir, meanwhile, last released Eonian in 2018, which was the first album in eight year.

