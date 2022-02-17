Cradle of Filth Exploring Options for Collaborative Song With Ed Sheeran

One of the world's most unlikely music collaborations still has traction as Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth has confirmed that he and superstar Ed Sheeran are still "looking at some options" as to how to go about working together.

The possibility of the gothic black metal icons and the folk-pop sensation teaming up was sparked last summer when Sheeran expressed that, as a kid, Cradle of Filth and Slipknot were among his favorite bands. He even said he was not opposed to making extreme music, which drew an "I'll believe it when I see it" response from Filth.

Shortly after, Sheeran actually got in touch with Filth via email and they began to lay the early groundwork of what Filth hoped would be a single eventually released for charity.

At least publicly, news of this potential collaboration fizzled out, but Filth has now provided an update in a new interview with Heavy Consequence.

"Ed's expressed a desire to be part of a song, and we're currently looking at some options, and that's about as far as it's got. He did invite me up to his house — he doesn't live very far from me, probably 18 to 20 miles from where I live," the Cradle of Filth frontman explained.

Filth also embraced that the opposing musical styles of Cradle of Filth and Ed Sheeran is daunting when it comes to writing together, but it's a welcome difficulty.

"The thing that interests me, if we would undertake [the collaboration], the juxtaposition between what we do and what he does. I think it's a bit of a challenge to undertake," said the singer, who went on to note other recent collaborations along a similar wavelength. "I've really favored that [challenge] of late," Filth continued, "I've done a guest spot with Bring Me The Horizon, The 69 Eyes, and, more recently, Twiztid, as well. And, on each of those occasions, I've had people say to me … 'That's not going to work. That's going to be really weird' … and people saying that means I'll just do the opposite."

Bringing things a bit closer to full circle, Bring Me the Horizon linked up with Ed Sheeran to perform "Bad Habits" at the 2022 Brit Awards and now the two artists are looking at working on a song together.

