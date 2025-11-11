Would you spend more than $2,000 to rep a designer black metal sweatsuit? It looks like Anthony Kiedis did.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman turned heads last month at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music's annual benefit, where he was seen donning a matching set of Cradle of Filth sweatpants and a hoodie with comically huge shoulder pads.

According to the Instagram fan account @anthony_strip.my.mind, the outfit is part of Cradle of Filth's collaboration with Swiss luxury fashion brand Vetements. If you wanted to cop the men's all-black ensemble for yourself, it would cost you $1,460 for the hoodie and $1,170 for the pants — for a grand total of $2,630.

The Vetements collection even has a high-fashion version of Cradle of Filth's controversial vestal masturbation shirt, though it doesn't feature the infamous "Jesus Is a Cunt" slogan. (You'll have to resort to good old-fashioned metal merch bootleggers for that.)

What Other Celebrities Have Repped Cradle of Filth?

Kiedis is not the only non-metal musician recently spotted repping Cradle of Filth. Rapper Cardi B was seen last month wearing a T-shirt maxi dress emblazoned with the band's iconography from the same Vetements collection. That piece retails for a cool $1,940.

And in 2019, Billie Eilish took the stage wearing a shirt that was a hybrid of Type O Negative, Rob Zombie and Cradle of Filth. Two years earlier, disgraced rapper Kanye West was spotted wearing a Cradle of Filth shirt as well, to which the band responded, "Fortunately not a collaborator."

How Did People React to Anthony Kiedis' Cradle of Filth Sweatsuit?

Both Kiedis and Cardi B's luxury Cradle of Filth fits drew mixed reactions online. You don't have to scroll far on @anthony_strip.my.mind's post to find a comment featuring the metal gatekeepers' weapon of choice: "Name 3 songs."

Even platinum-selling rock stars can't catch a break.

Other folks were simply unimpressed with the outrageous cut of the outfit. "It's ugly, it doesn't matter how expensive this is," one user wrote.

Another chimed in: "Supervillain ahh outfit." Yet another person joked: "He forgot to take out the coat hanger."