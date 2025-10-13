Cradle of Filth Share Photos of Huge Rapper Wearing Their Merch

Cradle of Filth shared photos of famous rapper Cardi B wearing their merch on social media.

The extreme metal group and frontman Dani Filth reposted a carousel of pictures of Cardi B in a Cradle of Filth T-shirt maxi dress, which was originally posted by their management group The Oracle Manaegment.

The dress is part of a collaboration Cradle of Filth have with the Swiss luxury fashion brand Vetements and is available for $1940 through the store Ssense. Cardi B had a slash cut across the chest area as well as a leg slit, giving the dress a slightly more feminine edge.

See photos below.

How Are Fans Reacting to Cardi B Wearing a Cradle of Filth Dress?

As expected, there's a mix of reactions in the comments section of Cradle of Filth's post. Many questioned whether Cardi B is actually a fan of Cradle of Filth and others acknowledged that the photos may help give the band more widespread exposure due to how famous she is.

"Name three songs," one comment reads, followed by another that asks, "What's her favorite album?"

READ MORE: 16 Things Metalheads Really Need to Get Over

"Love it! And everyone hating and thinking she doesn't listen to them are literally doing the thing where men quiz women on something because she dares wear a shirt of a specific band you like. I want metalheads to be better. I really do," someone else wrote.

"I don’t care if she’s never even heard a song, it’s free promotion for a band I love and they deserve the nod regardless of the reason," another fan suggested.

What Other Popular Artists Have Shouted Out Cradle of Filth?

Filth formed a friendship with Ed Sheeran over the last couple of years after the English singer-songwriter cited Cradle of Filth as one of the heavier groups he listened to often when he was growing up.

"I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff," Sheeran told the Sun in 2021. "I’m not saying I could ever step into that world."

"Ed Sheeran is open to recording a death metal album after spending his youth listening to Cradle of Filth," Fiilth shared in a social media post shortly after with the caption, "I'll believe it when I see it."

Eventually the two began discussing a collaboration. The song is apparently finished, according to Filth, but there isn't a timeline for release as of yet.

"The song itself is amazing," the frontman told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong earlier this year. "It sounds like him and it sounds like us and it's going to be a blast. It's great. But it's not coming out just yet."