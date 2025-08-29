Now former Cradle of Filth guitarist Marek "Ashok" Smerda has made his first comments after he was let go from the band following a dramatic week that saw he and his wife Zoe Marie Federoff question the band's management and voice their contractual concerns.

Federoff, who played keyboards and sang backup in Cradle of Filth, exited the group mid-tour earlier in the week. She let it be known that both she and her husband had planned to leave the group. But after Ashok's follow-up statement that revealed his intent to leave and his sharing of some of the issues why they were leaving, the couple issued a more detailed account of their problems with the band's management and shared online the contract they were allegedly asked to sign.

Though Ashok had intended to fulfill his duties for the remainder of the run, the public airing of grievances with the band and management led to his immediate dismissal.

He's now shared his first comments since the firing and returning home from the tour.

What Did Ashok Smerda Say After Being Fired From Cradle of Filth?

In his first comments since being let go from Cradle of Filth, Ashok Smerda primarily showed his appreciation for the support he's received from others during the drama of the past week.

"It is this support that makes music happen, because you inspire souls," noted the guitarist, who added that some of the messages are "beyond humbling."

In further addressing why he spoke up now after a decade-plus in the band, the guitarist shared, "We were promised changes and better days year after year and we kept hoping for them to be real. I kept hoping because of you all. I kept going for you all. To deliver you music that brought you real joy was so incredible. I wish [the] band had been better to us because I wanted to always be better to you."

His full message, posted to his Instagram account, can be viewed below:

I am home, finally. This has been hard week but I am so grateful to fans and friends for support. My fellow musicians who reach out particular, who know how much I needed people who understand situation - and the fans as well, I am grateful so many stand by the side of we who make the music instead of the business greedy. It is this support that makes music happen, because you inspire souls. I am still reading so many messages of warmth and literally close to tears, cannot believe how much love there is in this world. 12 years in Cradle, and before that my years in Root and other bands- it has been 25 year journey to today, and some of you with me the entire time- it is beyond humbling. Many of you may ask why now, after 12 years, did I choose this- we were promised changes and better days year after year, and we kept hoping for them to be real. I kept hoping because of you all. I kept going for you all. To deliver you music that brought you real joy was so incredible. I wish band had been better to us because I wanted to always be better to you. I also want to thank especially my wife for her courage in detailing so much of what has been wrong for long time. She now is telling me not to dare put down guitar- like I ever would, haha, I have more music to make, more to do with my life and my art, and she is right. I cannot put down guitar. I am not done creating, I am done being used for my creation but creativity continues. Something new begins. Something good. So, this is not goodbye- this is, hello, life is good, and you all helped make it to be so good. Ashok

Ashok Smerda + Zoe Marie Federoff's History With Cradle of Filth

Ashok Smerda first joined Cradle of Filth in 2014 and his first appearance on an album was 2015's Hammer of the Witches. He appeared on four albums from the group including this year's The Screaming of the Valkyries.

As for his wife, Federoff joined in 2022. The Screaming of the Valkyries was her first and only studio album with the band.

The two got engaged in January of 2024.

What Dani Filth Has Said About Ashok Smerda + Zoe Marie Federoff?

Dani Filth stated that the group was in a "state of shock" over the accusations and shared his stance that "accusations toward management, who work very closely with me and the band are completely unjust and unfounded."

The singer's full statement on the exit of the two Cradle of Filth band members was shared on his Instagram account and can be read in full below:

It is with a grave heart that Cradle Of Filth officially announce the firing of guitarist Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda from the band, effective immediately. Despite all attempts to illegally defame and derail the band, Cradle Of Filth WILL NOT cancel any of our South American shows, though fans will have to bear with us being a band with only one guitarist live, that is of course until Ashok’s temporary replacement is flown out to join the tour in a few days time. Thank you for your understanding in this horrible matter, we are all in a state of shock over proceedings and will share our side to these unfortunate events in due course. Please, respect our decision to part with Ashok now rather than at the end of the tour and avoid speculation as more clarity on the situation will be provided. The rest of the band are cool, even if taken aback, and accusations toward management, who work very closely with me and the band are completely unjust and unfounded. Patience is a virtue and the truth will always out. Thank you once again fellow Filthlings and we look forward to the rest of ‘The Screaming Of The Américas’ tour here in Uruguay and beyond. Your fiend, Dani