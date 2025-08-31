Dani Filth Shares His ‘Side of the Story’ Regarding Recent Cradle of Filth Drama

There’s been a lot happening in the Cradle of Filth camp over the last week, with keyboardist/vocalist Zoe Federoff quitting mid-tour and her husband – guitarist Marek "Ashok" Smerda – being fired shortly thereafter. Now, bandleader Dani Filth has shared another in-depth statement on social media in which he gives his “side of the story” regarding the recent Cradle of Filth drama.

What Dani Filth Posted

Filth’s latest statement was posted to Cradle of Filth’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts this past Friday, Aug. 29.

He begins, “Greetings everyone, I think it’s time to reveal my side of the story, now that so many accusations have been levelled at the band, our management, and me personally.”

He continues: “I apologise for the slight tardiness of this statement; it was important to approach this in a level-headed manner after reflection. The timing was also difficult, as the band is currently touring South America with arduous travel days, long flights, and shows.”

Filth also specifies that he doesn’t “believe in tit-for-tat or slander” but that he does “want to clarify the following points,” after which he runs through several topics related to what’s been happening.

In response to the notion of there being a contract dispute between the band’s management, Federoff and Smerda, Filth specifies: “There is not a contract that was ever expected to be signed as is, but was the initial framework to build from.” He also claims that “one of the main reasons we are having this situation is because of miscommunication regarding the nature of the contract."

Afterward, he stipulates: “No one in the band is prohibited from working with other groups and substituting their income.” From there, Filth gives “a more balanced picture” on what happened during “the first three days of the South American tour,” as well as promises to “take what is happening now as an opportunity to have a better dialogue in the band” so that “everyone feel[s] comfortable and protected in the future.”

He also suggests that because Federoff “failed to fit in the band,” she “is now attempting to slander and lie about as much as possible to garner dislike for me and our management.” In fact, he says, “Dez [Fafara] and Anahstasia of The Oracle Management have been nothing short of wonderful. Caring and understanding, relinquishing commissions to make tours work and working closely with the band to deliver us some amazing opportunities, thinking above and outside the proverbial box.”

Interestingly, Filth declares that after Federoff was let go from Cradle of Filth, Smerda “spoke out for her and went after the Royal family of heavy metal and we won’t have anybody speaking about Ozzy’s wife like this.”

Filth then goes deeper into “the contract in question,” which he says was “a shitty contract, but one that was put forward to help further dialogue with two members that had been causing a lot of drama behind-the-scenes.”

Eventually, he writes:

I am talking internally with the rest of the band now to draw up a contract that will best serve all of them and the business. And yes, unfortunately a band is a business, and when we witness a person stirring trouble, drinking heavily, not writing, threatening to sue the band over use of their image, then something obviously needed to be done. Zoe and Ashok had already tendered their resignations despite me agreeing to a pay-rise amid additional financial protection, so I was in absolutely no hurry to waste money with our lawyer drafting up a contract that was already destined to be pulled apart anyway.

Filth subsequently reflects on what happened during Federoff and Smerda’s last days in Cradle of Filth, beginning: “On Zoe’s departure three days into the twenty-six date tour and having already promised me and management that they would see out the tour in a professional manner, Zoe and Ashok proceeded to drink and argue between themselves for the first three days.”

Finally, he refutes accusations of “fat shaming,” writing:

Never has this been undertaken. Dez never said anything about persons being fat or being too heavy. All he said to Anabelle (our previous keyboardist) is ‘please watch your health you have touring and videos coming up’, to which she sent a picture of herself eating a selection of buns (which I found funny at the time!). Of course any manager would express these sentiments.

Filth concludes his post as follows:

I, as many of my colleagues in the music industry, have been pretty much an alcoholic by definition at one or two stages in my career and this is why I can observe her erratic patterns of behaviour and it is also why I have been teetotal from the booze for nigh on three year now. Anyhoo I could prattle on forever, I just wanted to clear up a few things and then be out of your hair. Thank you to all the many bands, fans and fellow musicians who have proffered their support in this matter. You guys are much appreciated indeed! Onward and upward as they say! See you on the road!

Alongside his statement, Filth includes two screenshots of a text message exchange (between Smerda and Fafara, Consequence confirms) in which Smerda declares: “Dez Fafara – you are a sick evil person trained by sickest person in music industry – Sharon Osbourne – the criminal who should be whipped to death. Your karma will catch you. Do not ever talk to my wife this way ever again.”

Fafara replies: “Really Ashok. When your wife needed me and needed to talk about sobriety and needed to join Cof I was a good guy then. I’m spitting facts. Stop putting Dani in a corner on tour over and over as he’s trying to find money to pay you.”

You can see Filth’s entire statement – including those two text message screenshots – below:

More About Recent Cradle of Filth Drama + Decisions

Dani Filth’s newest post was made a few days after Federoff “existed the band mid-tour” (as Loudwire reported on Aug. 25).

Loudwire continued: “In an initial posting to her social media, the keyboardist and backing vocalist shared, ‘It is with deep regret I share that for personal reasons I am unable to continue this tour and continue in general with Cradle of Filth.’ Federoff specified that she’d 'answer no further questions' but hoped that people would 'be kind to [her] successor.'"

Several hours later, however, Federoff returned to social media to refute speculation that Smerda was “cheating” on her. “While the turmoil of being in the band has taken its toll on us, we remain very much certain that we love each other. Please be kind to my husband. He is a good man," she wrote.

She also claimed that she and Smerda “were already planning to leave the band later this year. Certain events have sped that up for me.”

At the time, Filth called it “a strange turn of events,” adding: “We, of course, wish her all the best for the future.” He also “revealed that Kelsey Peters will now handle backing vocals for the band” (per Loudwire).

On Aug. 26, Loudwire reported that Smerda “issued a statement confirming his upcoming exit from the band,” after which the couple “issued a joint statement slamming Cradle of Filth over contractual issues within the band, accusing an unnamed individual and management of creating a ‘threatening and abusive’ atmosphere, among other issues.”

On Aug. 27, Cradle of Filth “officially fired guitarist Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda after he and his wife Zoe Marie Federoff issued statements laying out their beef with the band's management and sharing the contracts on social media they were allegedly asked to sign” (via Loudwire).

In his statement about that, Dani Filth called the situation “a horrible matter” that’s left the group “in a state of shock.” He added: “Please, respect our decision to part with Ashok now rather than at the end of the tour and avoid speculation as more clarity on the situation will be provided. The rest of the band are cool, even if taken aback, and accusations toward management, who work very closely with me and the band are completely unjust and unfounded.”

Then, on Aug. 29, Smerda made his first comments about what’s been happening. Per Loudwire, Smerda’s statement found him “primarily show[ing] his appreciation for the support he’s received from others during the drama of the past week.”

“This has been hard week but I am so grateful to fans and friends for support. My fellow musicians who reach out particular, who know how much I needed people who understand situation - and the fans as well, I am grateful so many stand by the side of we who make the music instead of the business greedy,” he began.

Afterward, he wrote that he and Federoff “chose this” because they “were promised changes and better days year after year, and we kept hoping for them to be real. . . . I wish [the] band had been better to us because I wanted to always be better to you.”

He concluded:

I also want to thank especially my wife for her courage in detailing so much of what has been wrong for long time. She now is telling me not to dare put down guitar- like I ever would, haha, I have more music to make, more to do with my life and my art, and she is right. I cannot put down guitar. I am not done creating, I am done being used for my creation but creativity continues. Something new begins. Something good. So, this is not goodbye- this is, hello, life is good, and you all helped make it to be so good. Ashok