With a U.S. tour on the horizon, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (April 28) to dive into what he love about touring America as well as what it's been like working on his autobiography.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"It's a lot harder than one would think," Filth admitted about writing his autobiography. As he explained to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong, he has a ghostwriter helping him, but even so, it's not as easy as some might expect.

"Sometimes you're at loggerheads with each other going, well, you know, the way you've expressed me there isn't really me. You kind of have to interject a little bit of your own personality into that."

Filth said it's been a fun experience because it's new ground for him to cover, though.

"Undoubtedly, it'll be good or it'll be shit."

In addition to the conversation around his autobiography, Filth said he's still feeling great about Cradle of Filth's 2025 album, The Screaming of the Valkyries, and is excited to hit the road in America to continue celebrating it.

"I do love touring America," he shared.

"I know why, but other people don't know why I like touring America. For some reason, I like having my room in the back of the bus, I love stopping off at Walmarts and gas stations in the middle of nowhere. I like the camaraderie of the fans. I really do enjoy touring America, otherwise I just wouldn't bother coming back."

Filth said the vast area of the country is another reason he likes being on the road in the U.S., especially because it's a country he hasn't toured as much as others.

This year, too, marks Cradle of Filth's first appearances at major festivals in the states, save for their involvement in past Ozzfests. And as he thought about Ozzfest, Filth opened up a bit about his deep appreciation of Ozzy Osbourne.

"I remember my cousin having an American single — which a lot of English journalists say never existed — of 'Bark at the Moon,'" Filth recalled.

"He was the first concert I ever went to in my hometown, which was fantastic. I only met him once by pure chance at Ozzfest. We headlined the [second] stage and we were kind of separate. We had our own encampment somewhere over there."

With the two different spots for bands to hang out at, Filth said there was one musician who went back and forth between the two.

"The only person that joined the two camps was Jason Newsted because he was playing for Voivod at the time but he was also playing bass for Ozzy," he said.

"One day, I think it was Chicago, we were all in the same area, so where we went to eat also had the big bands, Korn, Manson, and I was chatting to some band I never met before, the guys from Disturbed. Then [all of a sudden] these CIA-type guys with the dark glasses, suits, came through and there is the very small, old man who was shaking, could barely walk. That's Ozzy."

Ten minutes later, Filth ran into Ozzy near the restrooms and the Prince of Darkness was doing jumping jacks.

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"The guy literally came in looking as if he could barely hold a microphone and now he's here being overly energetic," he said.

"My friend worked for him when he played my town again, he was a rigger in the local crew. Ozzy came out at the end after the whole gig had finished and literally handed everybody 20 pound notes. 'Thank you, thanks ever so much,' which I thought was very kind and sweet of him."

What Else Did Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

An update on Cradle of Filth's collaboration with Ed Sheeran: "It's going to be on the next record. It's going to be on the next record. I've just done a collaboration with Tarja. I spent the whole day with her shooting a video for her new record, Frisson Noir. That's an unusual collab ... I think [unusual collaborations] are more interesting."

The new Cradle of Filth album: "We'll be in the studio for awhile because we're trying to fit it in between a lot of other things, including tours and me getting married and the honeymoon and more tours ... We're moving on, this is what we do ... It's been a real process, but fun. New guitarist, new keyboardist, I didn't think I was going to be saying that, but here we are. It is what it is. Both people have written for the album, it's not just like they're here for the show, everybody's an integral part of the writing process and it's killer."

Reflecting on 35 years of Cradle of Filth: "It's been an adventure. I see it on different levels, different periods, different epochs in our history ... Hopefully it's an ongoing thing and we've still got a good 15, 20 years ahead of us, I hope. There's been a longevity and it's been a wild ride."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Dani Filth joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, April 28; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.