Two musicians in Cradle of Filth announced they were engaged to be married to each other in a New Year's Eve announcement accompanied by lovey photos of the couple.

The two members of the longtime English extreme metal band — guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and keyboardist/co-vocalist Zoe Marie Federoff — have performed alongside each other in the Dani Filth-led outfit for two years. Federoff joined Cradle of Filth in 2022, replacing keyboardist Anabelle. Šmerda has been in the group since 2014.

Both have an extensive musical history beyond their years in Cradle of Filth. Federoff, who is from Tucson, Arizona, sang in the band Insatia and studied under Nightwish's Floor Jansen, per Blabbermouth. Federoff also co-founded the group Catalyst Crime.

READ MORE: 13 Hard Rock + Metal Artists Who Got Banned From Countries

Šmerda, born in the Czech Republic, joined Cradle of Filth after first coming aboard as a touring guitarist. In 2014, he and guitarist Richard Shaw replaced outgoing member James McIlroy. Shaw has since been replaced by Donny Burbage.

Marek 'Ashok' Smerd, Zoe Marie Federoff, Cradle of Filth Annie Atlasman (2) loading...

Cradle of Filth Couple Engaged

"Happy New Year from a Šmerda and a future Šmerda," Federoff said alongside the engagement photos the pair jointly shared. "2024 will be the last year the name 'Zoë Federoff' exists."

Including the ring emoji and the sparkles emoji, she added, "Forever isn't long enough."

Cradle of Filth formed in 1991 in Suffolk, England. They have played an influential role in the extreme metal genre, particularly in black metal. Their music often merges gothic and symphonic elements.

Cradle of Filth's Marek 'Ashok' Smerda + Zoe Marie Federoff Engagement Announcement Photos - Dec. 31, 2023

The band's elaborate and darkly poetic lyrics, backed by their visually striking imagery and theatrical live shows, have contributed to their notability in the metal scene. They released their latest album, Existence Is Futile, in 2021.

Loudwire wishes all the best to Šmerda and Federoff. For upcoming Cradle of Filth tour dates, head here — the band currently has a handful of European shows on the books.

Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for rock and metal news daily. Loudwire merch is at loudwiremerch.com.

Cradle of Filth, "Necromantic Fantasies" (Music Video)