Cradle of Filth Lineup Shakeup Finds Band Parting Ways With 2 Members

Cradle of Filth revealed in a statement on Wednesday (May 4) the departure of two band members, guitarist Richard Shaw and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni. The English extreme metal act, led by creative mastermind Dani Filth, also announced their replacements.

Shaw joined Cradle of Filth in 2014 and subsequently performed on the group's albums Hammer of the Witches (2015) and Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay (2017). Iratni became a member in 2020; both contributed to last year's Existence Is Futile.

Filth remarked, "If someone feels that their tenure with the band has ended, then who am I to argue with that? We have to respect that people have personal commitments and/or sometimes find the career choice of being in a band like Cradle a tad overwhelming."

Still, he added, "the band are continuing as indefatigably as ever."

Taking Shaw's place on guitar is Donny Burbage, with keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff supplanting Iratni. Both join the outfit in time for a spring U.S. tour supporting Danzig, as well as surrounding Cradle of Filth North American headlining dates. Get tickets here.

Existence Is Futile, Cradle of Filth's 13th studio effort, emerged in October 2021. It contains the singles "Crawling King Chaos" and "Necromantic Fantasies." Last month, the band released a music video for the album's "How Many Tears to Nurture a Rose?"

Read Filth's comments below. See the upcoming tour dates under the message.

Cradle of Filth Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Theatre #

May 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena ^

May 8 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

May 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom #

May 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater #

May 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, @ Icon Music Ctr #

May 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern #

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore #

May 18 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall #

May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp. #

May 20 – Okla. City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 22 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

May 29 – Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

May 30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Ctr

June 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

June 2 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 3 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

June 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

June 6 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

June 7 – Quebec City, Quebec @ The Imperial

June 9 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live Venue

June 10 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

June 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ The HMAC

# With Danzig, Crobot

^ With Danzig, Tiger Army, Crobot