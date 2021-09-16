Cradle of Filth have debuted "Necromantic Fantasies," the second new track off the forthcoming Existence Is Futile album.

The first preview of the new record, "Crawling King Chaos," was an all-out assault and, here, Cradle of Filth lay back on the aggression, opting for a slower tempo dominated by hooky riffs, classic metal melodies and gothic splendor.

“This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album," said frontman Dani Filth. "The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know?"

"It’s very cinematic, much like ‘Crawling King Chaos,’ but walking a much more 'dark faerytale' path. The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too," he added.

Watch the music video at the bottom of the page.

Cradle of Filth will be on the road in the U.S. throughout all of October with one trip down to Mexico for a festival appearance that will cap off the run.

They'll be looking back to their breakthrough 1998 album Cruelty and the Beast, performing the classic record in full each night alongside other fan favorites. It's likely either "Crawling King Chaos" or "Necromantic Fantasies" will creep into the set too with the new album set to drop on Oct. 22 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Cradle of Filth, "Necromantic Fantasies" Lyrics

Lovecraft the day

Bend it to Wyrd ways

Life wends, a masquerade

Where nothing is forever

Save the grave

And our desire burning Look about us now, unbowed

The world is furled in tragedy

And outed from the madding crowd

Hurdles bless our destiny When the moon is full

And the wolves howl in the forest

Would you take my hand

And lead us both on our dark adventure?

Would we share our dreams

Those necromantic fantasies?

So could we ever be

Apart, when our hearts align like thunder? Do what thou wilt

Never got their guilt

Death purrs with a sombre lilt

Precious hours

As sylph and Filth

Are built on borrowed time

So let us fly

Twin spirits joined as one inside

As countless devils hone damnation

We shall revel in our own salvation

Before we die

Before high judgement comes crashing nigh

Let's seat our fates together

On the throne of paradise My soul was caricature, rest assured

It hobbled cold and lame

Then across my defenses of frost

You came, eyes full of flame So when the stars spill out

And the nights are filled with terror

Will you whisper truth

Right us from their human error?

Would we share our dreams

Those necromantic fantasies?

So could we ever be

Apart, when our hearts align like thunder? Love conquers all, love conquered me

It put the Magdalen on her knees

So breathe the magic in the air

Tragic tastes sit everywhere

As heavens fix their wrathful eye

On man licking the planet dry

Of leavened tears, lets you and

I just spread our wings...

When the moon is full

And the wolves howl in the forest

Would you take my hand

And lead us both on our final voyage?

Would we share our dreams

Those necromantic fantasies?

Really, could we ever be

Apart, when our hearts lie six feet under?

Cradle of Filth, "Necromantic Fantasies"