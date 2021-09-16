Cradle of Filth Indulge in ‘Necromantic Fantasies’ on Latest ‘Existence Is Futile’ Song
Cradle of Filth have debuted "Necromantic Fantasies," the second new track off the forthcoming Existence Is Futile album.
The first preview of the new record, "Crawling King Chaos," was an all-out assault and, here, Cradle of Filth lay back on the aggression, opting for a slower tempo dominated by hooky riffs, classic metal melodies and gothic splendor.
“This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album," said frontman Dani Filth. "The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know?"
"It’s very cinematic, much like ‘Crawling King Chaos,’ but walking a much more 'dark faerytale' path. The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too," he added.
Watch the music video at the bottom of the page.
Cradle of Filth will be on the road in the U.S. throughout all of October with one trip down to Mexico for a festival appearance that will cap off the run.
They'll be looking back to their breakthrough 1998 album Cruelty and the Beast, performing the classic record in full each night alongside other fan favorites. It's likely either "Crawling King Chaos" or "Necromantic Fantasies" will creep into the set too with the new album set to drop on Oct. 22 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.
Cradle of Filth, "Necromantic Fantasies" Lyrics
Lovecraft the day
Bend it to Wyrd ways
Life wends, a masquerade
Where nothing is forever
Save the grave
And our desire burning
Look about us now, unbowed
The world is furled in tragedy
And outed from the madding crowd
Hurdles bless our destiny
When the moon is full
And the wolves howl in the forest
Would you take my hand
And lead us both on our dark adventure?
Would we share our dreams
Those necromantic fantasies?
So could we ever be
Apart, when our hearts align like thunder?
Do what thou wilt
Never got their guilt
Death purrs with a sombre lilt
Precious hours
As sylph and Filth
Are built on borrowed time
So let us fly
Twin spirits joined as one inside
As countless devils hone damnation
We shall revel in our own salvation
Before we die
Before high judgement comes crashing nigh
Let's seat our fates together
On the throne of paradise
My soul was caricature, rest assured
It hobbled cold and lame
Then across my defenses of frost
You came, eyes full of flame
So when the stars spill out
And the nights are filled with terror
Will you whisper truth
Right us from their human error?
Would we share our dreams
Those necromantic fantasies?
So could we ever be
Apart, when our hearts align like thunder?
Love conquers all, love conquered me
It put the Magdalen on her knees
So breathe the magic in the air
Tragic tastes sit everywhere
As heavens fix their wrathful eye
On man licking the planet dry
Of leavened tears, lets you and
I just spread our wings...
When the moon is full
And the wolves howl in the forest
Would you take my hand
And lead us both on our final voyage?
Would we share our dreams
Those necromantic fantasies?
Really, could we ever be
Apart, when our hearts lie six feet under?