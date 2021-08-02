Cradle of Filth will be making their way stateside this fall, bringing a heavy dose of darkness to stages across the land as they roll out their "Lustmord and Tourgasm" tour for American audiences.

The group will be revisiting their 1998 concept album Cruelty and the Beast in full for the first time ever during the upcoming run, adding in a number of their fan favorites from the rest of the catalog during the encore portion each night.

Cruelty and the Beast provided Cradle of Filth a chance to tackle the legend of Hungarian "blood countess" Elizabeth Bathory, who reportedly tortured and killed up to 650 women and girls over a 20 year period. Despite the evidence against her, Bathory was spared a death sentence and remained imprisoned until her death in 1614.

“It’s been far too long America, but soon we will return to haunt your shores again,” says vocalist Dani Filth. “We, as a band, are very much looking forward to coming back to the States and performing Cruelty and the Beast in its entirety (plus some firm fan favorites), which was our earlier intention before the pandemic reared its ugly head.”

The group will be taking out up-and-coming acts 3Teeth and Once Human on the run, giving audiences a great reason to show up early and catch the two acts. “To say we’re very excited about this, plus the support of 3Teeth and Once Human is an overwhelming understatement!” Filth says.

Says Once Human guitarist Logan Mader, “After nearly two years of being pent up, it’s time to let loose! We are beyond ready to hit the road and destroy stages this October supporting the mighty Cradle of Filth and in support or our new single, ‘Deadlock,’ featuring Robb Flynn. Once Human’s new album will be out early ‘22, more singles to come!”

Get ticketing details on the "Lustmord and Tourgasm" run right here.

In other Cradle of Filth news, the band recently announced an Oct. 22 release date for their next studio album, Existence Is Futile. The group also issued the new single "Crawling King Chaos" that you can check out here. Pre-orders for the new album are available at this location.

Cradle of Filth / 3Teeth / Once Human 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

Oct. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Oct. 7 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 10 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Oct. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Oct. 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo’s

Oct. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Oct. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 20 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 21 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

Oct. 24 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency

Oct. 29 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Monterrey Metal Festival

Live Nation