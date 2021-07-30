Cradle of Filth Debut ‘Crawling King Chaos’ Song Off New Album ‘Existence Is Futile’

Goth metal extremists Cradle of Filth have finally unveiled the details to their long-awaited Existence Is Futile album and with it comes a must-see video for the first single, "Crawling King Chaos."

"The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of the unknown," began frontman Dani Filth. "The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know?"

"I guess the title, Existence Is Futile, does sound a little morbid," the singer continued, "But again, it’s more about recognizing that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters, which mimics the occultist Aleister Crowley’s maxim. We all know we’re going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we possess it."

Offering a bit more on what to expect, Filth explained, "The final track on the album – 'Us, Dark, Invincible' – really drives that point home. Also, the artwork for this record was created by the Latvian visionary Arthur Berzinsh, who also dressed the last two albums, and that reeks of the exceedingly beautiful yet apocalyptic too."

Existence Is Futile will be released on Oct. 22 through Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.

Watch the video for "Crawling King Chaos" (lyrics via Genius) below and view the album art and track listing at the bottom of the page.

Cradle of Filth, "Crawling King Chaos" Lyrics

Ravaged are the heavens

Seven angels are deployed

The seals delivered

To return us to the void And waiting on the cusp of many dusks of man

He watches as the masses seek a fake salvation

As He breeds annihilation Now death is law

Venom dripping from the mouth of madness

Incites the rites of war Prepare the heights of Empire for the agonising fall

The beast is rising

Enwreathed in flame

The soundtrack bleeds insanity

His theme, the screaming End Of Days Come

Crawling King Chaos, come Sing his name in rapture, wormwood bitter, spat in tongues

Of ancient Pandemonia for the ghosts all shall become

Returning to the churning of primordial seas

The Order Of Disorder restored through tribulation

Through this bred annihilation

The whole world is his church now

A seismic paradigm shift to chaos Apophis

Reach dark office

Apophis

Seize the Goddess Apophis

Reach dark office

Apophis

Seize the Goddess Apophis

Reach dark office

Apophis

Be the prophet's propaganda The beast is rising

A cancer at the core

Of everything accelerating

To Death's apathetic maw The beast is rising

Underlit by gore

Stone tablets crack, humanity

Is doomed to looming horror score

Scatter brittle insects, fate is heard

In the necrotic birth

Of the terminus plague

Satan has fallen

Midst dark waters of the Earth Come

Crawling King Chaos, come Mountains heave great murmurs

Fires raze the forests black

As billions flee the horsemen

Creation, wounded, staggers back To expire in the mire, wiped from all of time

It will be eternally that we never existed

By this bred annihilation Apophis

Reach dark office

Apophis

Seize the Goddess Apophis

Reach dark office

Apophis

Seize the Goddess

Apophis

Reach dark office

Apophis

Be the prophet's propaganda The beast has risen

Behind the sun

The least unleashed is Armageddon

For everything and everyone The beast has risen

Tearing wide the door

For our burning footprint

On a cindered world, sinning no more A cindered world, sinning no more

Cradle of Filth, "Crawling King Chaos" Music Video

Cradle of Filth, Existence Is Futile Album Art + Track Listing

01. "The Fate of the World on Our Shoulders"

02. "Existential Terror"

03. "Necromantic Fantasies"

04. "Crawling King Chaos"

05. "Here Comes a Candle... (Infernal Lullaby)"

06. "Black Smoke Curling from the Lips of War"

07. "Discourse Between a Man and His Soul"

08. "The Dying of the Embers"

09. "Ashen Mortality"

10. "How Many Tears to Nurture a Rose?"

11. "Suffer Our Dominion"

12. "Us, Dark, Invincible"

13. "Sisters of the Mist"

14. "Unleash the Hellion"