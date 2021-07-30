Cradle of Filth Debut ‘Crawling King Chaos’ Song Off New Album ‘Existence Is Futile’
Goth metal extremists Cradle of Filth have finally unveiled the details to their long-awaited Existence Is Futile album and with it comes a must-see video for the first single, "Crawling King Chaos."
"The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of the unknown," began frontman Dani Filth. "The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know?"
"I guess the title, Existence Is Futile, does sound a little morbid," the singer continued, "But again, it’s more about recognizing that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters, which mimics the occultist Aleister Crowley’s maxim. We all know we’re going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we possess it."
Offering a bit more on what to expect, Filth explained, "The final track on the album – 'Us, Dark, Invincible' – really drives that point home. Also, the artwork for this record was created by the Latvian visionary Arthur Berzinsh, who also dressed the last two albums, and that reeks of the exceedingly beautiful yet apocalyptic too."
Existence Is Futile will be released on Oct. 22 through Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.
Watch the video for "Crawling King Chaos" (lyrics via Genius) below and view the album art and track listing at the bottom of the page.
Cradle of Filth, "Crawling King Chaos" Lyrics
Ravaged are the heavens
Seven angels are deployed
The seals delivered
To return us to the void
And waiting on the cusp of many dusks of man
He watches as the masses seek a fake salvation
As He breeds annihilation
Now death is law
Venom dripping from the mouth of madness
Incites the rites of war
Prepare the heights of Empire for the agonising fall
The beast is rising
Enwreathed in flame
The soundtrack bleeds insanity
His theme, the screaming End Of Days
Come
Crawling King Chaos, come
Sing his name in rapture, wormwood bitter, spat in tongues
Of ancient Pandemonia for the ghosts all shall become
Returning to the churning of primordial seas
The Order Of Disorder restored through tribulation
Through this bred annihilation
The whole world is his church now
A seismic paradigm shift to chaos
Apophis
Reach dark office
Apophis
Seize the Goddess
Apophis
Reach dark office
Apophis
Seize the Goddess
Apophis
Reach dark office
Apophis
Be the prophet's propaganda
The beast is rising
A cancer at the core
Of everything accelerating
To Death's apathetic maw
The beast is rising
Underlit by gore
Stone tablets crack, humanity
Is doomed to looming horror score
Scatter brittle insects, fate is heard
In the necrotic birth
Of the terminus plague
Satan has fallen
Midst dark waters of the Earth
Come
Crawling King Chaos, come
Mountains heave great murmurs
Fires raze the forests black
As billions flee the horsemen
Creation, wounded, staggers back
To expire in the mire, wiped from all of time
It will be eternally that we never existed
By this bred annihilation
Apophis
Reach dark office
Apophis
Seize the Goddess
Apophis
Reach dark office
Apophis
Seize the Goddess
Apophis
Reach dark office
Apophis
Be the prophet's propaganda
The beast has risen
Behind the sun
The least unleashed is Armageddon
For everything and everyone
The beast has risen
Tearing wide the door
For our burning footprint
On a cindered world, sinning no more
A cindered world, sinning no more
Cradle of Filth, "Crawling King Chaos" Music Video
Cradle of Filth, Existence Is Futile Album Art + Track Listing
01. "The Fate of the World on Our Shoulders"
02. "Existential Terror"
03. "Necromantic Fantasies"
04. "Crawling King Chaos"
05. "Here Comes a Candle... (Infernal Lullaby)"
06. "Black Smoke Curling from the Lips of War"
07. "Discourse Between a Man and His Soul"
08. "The Dying of the Embers"
09. "Ashen Mortality"
10. "How Many Tears to Nurture a Rose?"
11. "Suffer Our Dominion"
12. "Us, Dark, Invincible"
13. "Sisters of the Mist"
14. "Unleash the Hellion"