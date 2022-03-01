Danzig Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Cradle of Filth + Crobot

Danzig have announced a block of tour dates across the United States this spring that will include one complete performance of the Glenn Danzig-led metal band's classic second album, Danzig II: Lucifuge. Joining Danzig on all dates will be Cradle of Filth and Crobot.

The Lucifuge show is scheduled for May 7 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., just east of Los Angeles. Two days prior, Danzig will play in Reno, Nev., before they hit Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio and Texas over the ensuing days.

A Feb. 28 update from Danzig's website says, "Danzig will be performing a string of live dates here in the U.S. starting in May. In the only Southern California date at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., they will be performing the whole Danzig II: Lucifuge album."

Lucifuge emerged as the sophomore Danzig effort in 1990. It followed the act's 1988 self-titled debut, which contains the single "Mother." It preceded 1992's Danzig III: How the Gods Kill, 1993's Thrall-Demonsweatlive EP and 1994's Danzig 4. Those releases feature the classic Danzig lineup, including guitarist John Christ, bassist Eerie Von and drummer Chuck Biscuits.

These days, Danzig include guitarist Tommy Victor (Prong), bassist Steve Zing (Samhain) and drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative). In 2020, Danzig released the covers album, Danzig Sings Elvis.

An auteur on top of being a musician, Glenn Danzig last year released his second motion picture, the "vampire spaghetti western" Death Rider in the House of Vampires. It followed his directorial debut, the 2019 horror anthology Verotika, based on his Verotika comic series.

Danzig, Cradle of Filth + Crobot Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Theatre

May 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena * ^

May 8 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

May 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

May 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, @ Icon Music Center

May 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

May 18 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.

* Full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance

^ With Tiger Army, Cradle of Filth, Crobot