‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ Arrives This Spring, For Real This Time

At long last, Danzig Sings Elvis finally has a solid release date. The long-promised collection of Elvis Presley cover songs by Glenn Danzig's namesake act is due April 17 from Cleopatra Records in conjunction with the Misfits icon's Evilive imprint. See the artwork and track list toward the bottom of this post.

Early this week, the album appeared for pre-order on Amazon.com. By Wednesday (Feb. 26), Danzig's camp had confirmed the spring release date as shown on the website. According to that information, Danzig will mount two intimate performances in Los Angeles and San Francisco surrounding Danzig Sings Elvis' release. The shows, to be officially announced at a later date, will attempt to "capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere."

It's been a long time coming for Danzig Sings Elvis. First announced by the artist in 2014, sporadic updates over the ensuing six years have estimated arrival dates that never came to fruition. By 2019, Danzig settled on a release for that fall, which ultimately spilled over into this spring.

Meanwhile, Danzig himself has been keeping busy playing reunion shows with the original Misfits and directing horror movies. Now working on a so-called "vampire Spaghetti Western," his debut film Verotika was released on VOD this week. A physical release is due next month.

The brand new studio album from punk/metal icon and powerhouse vocalist Glenn Danzig paying tribute to Elvis Presley! Features 14 unforgettable interpretations of well-known Elvis classics and unheralded deep cuts that will thrill fans of both of these kings of rock music! Highlights include Danzig's sinister take on 'Fever' and a truly haunting version of 'Always On My Mind!' Danzig is no stranger to working with American music royalty, having written songs for both Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison! Available in a special digipak for CD and on vinyl in a deluxe gatefold jacket!

Danzig, Danzig Sings Elvis Artwork

Amazon.com

Danzig, Danzig Sings Elvis Track Listing

1. "Is It So Strange"

2. "One Night"

3. "Lonely Blue Boy"

4. "First in Line"

5. "Baby Let's Play House"

6. "Love Me"

7. "Pocket Full of Rainbows"

8. "Fever"

9. "When It Rains It Really Pours"

10. "Always on My Mind"

11. "Loving Arms"

12. "Like a Baby"

13. "Girl of My Best Friend"

14. "Young and Beautiful"