Glenn Danzig’s Vampire Spaghetti Western NSFW Trailer Arrives

Glenn Danzig is continuing to follow his theatrical pursuits, revealing the first trailer for his upcoming vampire spaghetti western, Death Rider in the House of Vampires.

The Danzig leader wrote, directed, is the executive producer and also has an acting role in the film. It's the second film he's directed, following 2019's Verotika.

In addition to Danzig, the film features a number of other familiar faces with veteran actors Devon Sawa, Danny Trejo and Julian Sands leading a cast that also includes filmmaker Eli Roth, Kim Director, Ashley Wisdom and Victor DiMattia.

The film centers on the journey of the Death Rider (Sawa) as he travels to Count Holliday's (Sands) vampire sanctuary. The Wrap debuted the trailer which can be viewed below.

Back in December 2019, Danzig confirmed he had finished shooting on the film. "We just finished my vampire spaghetti western," said Danzig at the time. "It's much different, of course, because there's no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie ... All the characters have like a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name. A lot of guest cameos in it — some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It's based on the European cinema."

He also revealed that he played a minor role in the film, stating, "It's such a small part, but it was a lot of fun. I get to get all bloody, which I love being bloody — it's part of what I do." A bloody Danzig can be seen in the trailer for the movie below.

Death Rider in the House of Vampires Trailer