Danzig announced in a statement on Thursday (Aug. 31) that they've had to cancel their scheduled concert at Houston's White Oak Music Hall on Sept. 3 due to the excessive heat in Texas right now. White Oak Music Hall is an outdoor venue.

But the Glenn Danzig-led metal band will still play their planned gigs in Irving, Texas, (Sept. 1) and San Antonio (Sept. 2) before heading out to other U.S. destinations on their ongoing 2023 tour in which they're performing the self-titled Danzig album (1988) in its entirety.

See the band's update below.

Danzig had also canceled earlier shows in the tour — Aug. 25 in Las Vegas and Aug. 26 in Norco, California — before scheduling make-up dates for Sept. 22 (Las Vegas) and Sept. 23 (Ontario, California). A tour bus shortage led to those postponements, Danzig said in an earlier update.

But this time the heat has curtailed Danzig.

Danzig Tour Update - Aug. 31, 2023

"Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3," a post on the official Danzig Facebook page explains. "We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

See Danzig's upcoming tour dates below.

Danzig 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 1 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Pavilion

Sept. 2 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Ctr

Sept. 6 – Atlanta, Ga @ Roxy Theatre

Sept. 8 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Festival

Sept. 9 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Masonic Temple

Sept. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple

Sept. 16 – Newport, Ky. @ Megacorp Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Theatre

Sept. 23 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena