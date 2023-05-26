Danzig to Play First Album in Full on 2023 Tour With Behemoth, Twin Temple + Midnight

Danzig has just announced a 2023 U.S. tour where his band will perform their self-titled debut in full in celebration of its 35th anniversary. The trek will also feature special guests Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight — a collection of dark artists with a wide range in musical styles.

The tour is set to kick off in Las Vegas on Aug. 25 and will make 14 stops in total, the final one happening in Chicago on Sept. 17. It is also being billed as the only Danzig tour dates of the foreseeable future.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on May 31 at 10AM local time, followed by a general on-sale which starts on June 2, also at 10AM local time. Visit the Danzig website for more details.

Danzig's self-titled 1988 album was the first-ever release on legendary producer Rick Rubin's Def American record label and most famously features the hit song "Mother." Currently, singer Glenn Danzig is the sole remaining member from the recording lineup, having been flanked by Tommy Victor (guitar), Johnny Kelly (drums) and Steve Zing (bass) for the better part of the last two decades.

Most Recent Album by Each Band on the Tour

Danzig, Black Laden Crown (2017)*

*Danzig Sings Elvis covers album released in 2020

Behemoth, Opvs Contra Natvram (2022)

Twin Temple, Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound.... Satanic Doo-Wop) (2018)

Midnight, Let There Be Witchery (2022)

Danzig 2023 Tour Dates With Behemoth, Twin Temple + Midnight

Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

Aug. 26 - Norco, Calif. @ Silver Lakes Park

Aug. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Sep. 1 - Irving, Texas @ Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center At Tech Port

Sep. 3 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sep. 6 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Roxy Theatre

Sep. 8 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep. 9 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

Sep. 11 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Sep. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Masonic Temple

Sep. 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sep. 16 - Newport, Ky. @ Megacorp Pavillion

Sep. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom