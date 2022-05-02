Glenn Danzig Says He’s Making 4 More Movies, But Should He?

Glenn Danzig first flexed his auteur muscle with 2019's Verotika, the metal singer's directorial debut, a horror anthology based on stories published by his adult comic book imprint, Verotik. The Danzig and Misfits vocalist followed it with last year's "vampire spaghetti Western" film Death Rider in the House of Vampires.

Now, Danzig revealed he's working on four more movies.

But should he? Viewers who've seen the first two could maybe comment on their…quality. Just kidding, of course — Danzig does what he wants.

Last week, he told 96.7 KCAL's Mike Z he's got four new scripts on deck. Two are sequels.

First up is The Vampires' Vengeance, its title perhaps a nod to a similarly named Magic: The Gathering card. (Hey, Danzig always was a comic nerd.) It's the second part of Death Rider, as he told Mike Z.

"Then I'm writing a werewolf biker movie," Danzig added, per Blabbermouth. "Like, one-percenter werewolf bikers — outlaw bikers. Then I've got a martial arts movie I've been working on for a while, with a knife-fighting assassin. And then the Verotika sequel."

That's a lot of movies. Perhaps they'll continue to boast some star power as well, since Death Rider participants included Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado).

This week, Danzig called out the lack of metal at the Grammys in an interview with Full Metal Jackie.

Have you seen Verotika or Death Rider? If not, what's the hold-up? No time like the present to get into Danzig's filmography. (For reference, this writer is a Danzig fan who had to shut off Verotika halfway through.)

Danzig (the band) hit the road this month in the U.S. with support from Cradle of Filth and Crobot. Thursday's (May 7) show in Ontario, Calif., finds the group performing their 1990 album Danzig II: Lucifuge in its entirety. See all the tour dates underneath the radio chat.

Glenn Danzig on Radioactive With Mike Z - April 30, 2022

Danzig, Cradle of Filth + Crobot Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Theatre

May 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena # ^

May 8 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

May 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

May 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, @ Icon Music Center

May 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

May 18 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.

# Full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance

^ With Tiger Army