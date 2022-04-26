Cradle of Filth Announce Spring 2022 North American Headlining Dates
Cradle of Filth were already planning to hit the road in the United States this spring with Danzig and Crobot. Now, the Dani Filth-led English extreme metal band have added additional North American headlining dates of their own for spring 2022, both during and after the Danzig trek that starts in May.
The supplementary Cradle of Filth concerts include multiple Canadian shows, bringing the group further north than Danzig and Crobot will visit.
See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.
"Cradle of Filth are pleased to announce headlining dates whilst on their off days from the [Danzig] tour," the band revealed on Monday (April 25) on social media alongside their bolstered itinerary.
Cradle of Filth released their 13th studio album, Existence Is Futile, in October 2021. It contains singles such as "Crawling King Chaos" and "Necromantic Fantasies." Last month, they issued a music video for the album cut "How Many Tears to Nurture a Rose?"
Get tickets for Cradle of Filth shows at this link.
Cradle of Filth Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
May 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
May 20 – Okla. City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
May 22 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
May 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
May 26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw
May 29 – Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace
May 30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Ctr
June 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
June 2 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
June 3 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
June 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
June 6 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater
June 7 – Quebec City, Quebec @ The Imperial
June 9 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live Venue
June 10 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
June 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ The HMAC
Danzig, Cradle of Filth + Crobot Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
May 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Theatre
May 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena * ^
May 8 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^
May 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
May 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
May 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, @ Icon Music Center
May 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
May 18 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.
* Full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance
^ With Tiger Army