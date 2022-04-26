Cradle of Filth were already planning to hit the road in the United States this spring with Danzig and Crobot. Now, the Dani Filth-led English extreme metal band have added additional North American headlining dates of their own for spring 2022, both during and after the Danzig trek that starts in May.

The supplementary Cradle of Filth concerts include multiple Canadian shows, bringing the group further north than Danzig and Crobot will visit.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"Cradle of Filth are pleased to announce headlining dates whilst on their off days from the [Danzig] tour," the band revealed on Monday (April 25) on social media alongside their bolstered itinerary.

Cradle of Filth released their 13th studio album, Existence Is Futile, in October 2021. It contains singles such as "Crawling King Chaos" and "Necromantic Fantasies." Last month, they issued a music video for the album cut "How Many Tears to Nurture a Rose?"

Get tickets for Cradle of Filth shows at this link.

Cradle of Filth Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 20 – Okla. City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 22 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

May 29 – Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

May 30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Ctr

June 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

June 2 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 3 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

June 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

June 6 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

June 7 – Quebec City, Quebec @ The Imperial

June 9 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live Venue

June 10 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

June 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ The HMAC

Danzig, Cradle of Filth + Crobot Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 5 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Theatre

May 7 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena * ^

May 8 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

May 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

May 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

May 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, @ Icon Music Center

May 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

May 18 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

May 19 – Austin, Texas @ Waller Creek Amp.

* Full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance

^ With Tiger Army

Dazing 'Lucifuge' Concert 2022 loading...