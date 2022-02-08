The 2022 Brit Awards are taking place today (Feb. 8), and Bring Me the Horizon joined Ed Sheeran onstage for a performance of the pop singer's hit "Bad Habits." Frontman Oli Sykes, of course, added some screaming touches to this electrified rendition of the song.

BMTH and Sheeran's cinematic performance opened up the awards ceremony, complemented by a choreographed dance, fog, a spectacular light show and what appear to be trapeze artists. Sheeran strummed along on a guitar during this live take of the song, which was at the top of the Official U.K. Singles Chart for 11 weeks straight, according to NME.

Sykes and Sheeran split the vocal duties, alternating throughout the verses and singing together during the bridge. Sykes threw a couple of growls in toward the end of the song while Sheeran was singing, and then he screamed the last few lines of it on his own.

Check out a video below.

Despite his success in the pop world, Sheeran isn't a stranger to heavy music. Last summer, he told The Sun about his metal upbringing.

"I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff," he said, adding that while he's never seriously thought about making metal music himself, he's "not opposed to it."

Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth caught wind of Sheeran's comments soon after, and reached out to him via email to discuss the possibility of a collaboration in the future.

"If someone tells us not to do something, then we'll do it. That's been our prerogative the whole time. I did this rap song with this band called Twiztid in America. It's actually turned out more like Rammstein and Beastie Boys than full-on rap," Filth told Kerrang! Radio in August.

"So, in that respect, I think it the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it'd be great if we did it for charity, because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it."

Bring Me the Horizon + Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' 2022 Brit Awards