Bring Me the Horizon + Ed Sheeran Plan to Work on a Song Together

Bring Me the Horizon and Ed Sheeran recently performed together at the 2022 Brit Awards and now they are going to write a song together. Ed Sheeran has been a longtime fan and here's what we know about their collaboration.

Ed Sheeran told The Daily Star that he's writing new music with Bring Me the Horizon and we can't wait to see what they come up with. Ed Sheeran says he's been a fan of the band for some time now.

"We're going to write a song together...playing with Bring Me the Horizon was a dream. I got in touch with Oli and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened so we're in touch - I've been a fan for a long time."

The pop singer reached out to Oli Sykes about performing together at the 2022 Brit Awards and it all came together within a couple of weeks.

"Oddly enough that's the kind of music I grew up listening to and had a Kerrang subscription and I listened to it constantly," said Sheeran.

The pop star has opened up about his love for metal before. Last summer he told The Sun that he was "really into death metal as a kid" and "listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff." And after Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth heard this, he reached out for a possible collaboration with Ed Sheeran, which he says would be fun.

Ed Sheeran is always down to collab and it seems like both his and Bring Me the Horizon's sounds are both constantly evolving. We're looking forward to hearing Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon's collaboration and can only hope to hear more of Oli's screaming on the track.