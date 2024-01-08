2024 Bottle Rock Napa Lineup Revealed

With a new year comes a bunch of new festival opportunities, and one of the first to announce their plans for 2024 is the Bottle Rock Napa festival, who just revealed the lineup for their 2024 music weekend. Set for May 24-26 in Napa Valley, California, the Bottle Rock lineup for 2024 features such headline acts as Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks.

For rock fans, the weekend will also include sets from Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, the Kid LaRoi, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, Cannons, All Time Low, Gogol Bordello, Chevy Metal, Pete Yorn and many more.

The eclectic lineup will also include sets from Mana, Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Norah Jones, Dominic Fike, Nelly, T-Pain, Bebe Rexha, Holly Humberstone and more. You can see the full bill listed below.

Three-day general admission tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 9) at 10AM PT through the Bottle Rock website. VIP options and hotel packages are also available.

As with many festivals, there will also be food and drink options that highlight area business. And Bottle Rock also offers a spa, a Cisco Silent Disco area and a culinary stage sponsored by Williams Sonoma.

Learn more through the Bottle Rock 2024 website.

bottle rock 2024 lineup Bottle Rock Festival loading...