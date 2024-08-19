Guitarist Galder has announced that he has departed legendary black metal band Dimmu Borgir in a new statement.

The news comes after the group's performance at the annual Dynamo Festival in the Netherlands, revealed through Galder's social media channels.

"After almost 25 years of making music and playing with Dimmu Borgir I have decided to leave the band," he writes, informing fans the Dynamo on Aug. 17 set was his last.

Galder assures fans of his future plans, which include a renewed focus on the band he reactivated in 2019.

"I have been thinking about this for years and as many of you have been pointing out - it's time for Old Man's Child to get onstage again and finalizing the new album," he writes, concluding "I wish the best for the other members of the band moving forward."

Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante was one of many to comment, praising his work with one of black metal's premiere acts.

"Wow… you brought so much talent to the band. I feel that we all need to do something new or Old in your situation. I’m sure you will make beautiful music again . You were part of some of the best black metal music that ever was. Applause," he enthuses with a handful of clapping hands emojis that follow.

Galder joined Dimmu Borgir in 2000, one year after the release of Spiritual Black Dimensions. His first album with the band, 2001's Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and its 2003 successor Death Cult Armageddon, are genre classics. They helped black metal reach a wider audience, especially after Dimmu Borgir's presence at Ozzfest 2004.

In total, Galder played on five full lengths, the latest being 2018's Eonian.

Galder's Work on New Old Man's Child Music

Formed in 1989 as Requiem and changing their name to Old Man's Child, the Norwegian symphonic/melodic black metal group has been driven by Galder's vision. At times, the band has had a full recording lineup and, during other periods, Galder has executed most of the work with the help of a session drummer and other contributors.

Currently, the Old Man's Child sits at a one-man lineup (Galder) and they have not performed live since May of 2000. The last full length, Slaves of the World, was released in 2009 with a remarkably strong six-album run preceding it.

Earlier this year, Galder shared some audio clips of new music he's been working on. He's also seeking a drummer who can comfortably play at 140 BPM (beats per minute). If that's you, perhaps consider reaching out to the musician!