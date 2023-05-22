The 10 Catchiest Black Metal Songs

When you think of black metal, you probably think of at least a few central characteristics (such as high-pitched shrieking, tremolo guitar picking, haunting atmospheres, feisty tempos, lo-fi production, paganistic themes, corpse paint and maybe even Scandinavian church burnings).

What’s less commonly tied to the subgenre are sing-along melodies, tuneful instrumental passages and/or other overtly accessible attributes.

That’s not to say that it never happens, though.

Just listen to the 10 tracks on the list for proof, as each of them is an undeniable earworm for one reason or another. Whether they fit into traditional black metal or branch into other styles – symphonic, folk, etc. – they’re guaranteed to get stuck in your head.