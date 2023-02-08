10 Rock + Metal Tours From 2003 We Wish We Could See Now

The early 2000s – and 2003, especially – were a quirky period in music.

After all, you had No Doubt, Shania Twain and Sting playing the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show, plus Madonna kissing Britney Spears at the VMAs a month after starring in a Gap commercial with Missy Elliot.

At the same time, 2003 signified the end of Pantera (at least for a while); the start of TesseracT, Baroness and Parkway Drive; and the release of Linkin Park’s Meteora and Dream Theater’s Train of Thought.

Obviously, there were numerous top-tier concerts to see as well, with the 10 on this list comprising some of the most diverse and irresistible options.