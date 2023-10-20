17 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 17 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Alkaline Trio, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Avræ Lvnæ, Ntdd Strl
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Blackflow, Seeds of Downfall
Genre: doom metal
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Dimmu Borgir, Inspiratio Profanus (covers album)
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
DragonForce, Warp Speed Warriors
Genre: extreme power metal
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
Ektomorf, Vivid Black
Genre: groove metal
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Embrace Your Punishment, Made Of Stone
Genre: deathcore
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Peter Gabriel, i/o
Genre: art rock
Release Date: Dec. 1
Pre-order here.
Gost, Prophecy
Genre: dark electronic
Release Date: Spring 2024 (TBD)
No pre-order or new song available.
Holy Wars, Cult Classic EP
Genre: nu-metal/hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Horrifier, Horrid Resurrection
Genre:
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Hyperia, The Serpent's Cycle
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
IDLES, TANGK
Genre: punk
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Post Profit, Self Defeater EP
Genre: alt-rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
The Problem With Kids Today, Born to Rock
Genre: garage rock
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
No pre-order available.
Suicide Circle, Bukkake of Souls
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Dec. 29
Pre-order here.
First track premiering Nov. 27.
Texas In July, Without Reason EP
Genre:
Release Date:
Pre-order here.
Wind Walkers, What If I Break?
Genre:
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
