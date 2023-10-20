17 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 17 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Alkaline Trio, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Avræ Lvnæ, Ntdd Strl

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Blackflow, Seeds of Downfall

Genre: doom metal

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Dimmu Borgir, Inspiratio Profanus (covers album)

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

DragonForce, Warp Speed Warriors

Genre: extreme power metal

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

Ektomorf, Vivid Black

Genre: groove metal

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Embrace Your Punishment, Made Of Stone

Genre: deathcore

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Peter Gabriel, i/o

Genre: art rock

Release Date: Dec. 1

Pre-order here.

Gost, Prophecy

Genre: dark electronic

Release Date: Spring 2024 (TBD)

No pre-order or new song available.

Holy Wars, Cult Classic EP

Genre: nu-metal/hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Horrifier, Horrid Resurrection

Genre:

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Hyperia, The Serpent's Cycle

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

IDLES, TANGK

Genre: punk

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Post Profit, Self Defeater EP

Genre: alt-rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

The Problem With Kids Today, Born to Rock

Genre: garage rock

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

No pre-order available.

Suicide Circle, Bukkake of Souls

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Dec. 29

Pre-order here.

First track premiering Nov. 27.

Texas In July, Without Reason EP

Genre:

Release Date:

Pre-order here.

Wind Walkers, What If I Break?

Genre:

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.