Dethklok Reveal 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With DragonForce + Nekrogoblikon
Metalocalypse stars Dethklok just revealed a set of 2024 U.S. tour dates, with DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon joining as support for the run.
Dubbed the Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour, the trek kicks off April 7 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the House of Blues and wraps up May 3 in Portland, Ore. at the Roseland Theatre. DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon will open the shows throughout the entirety of the tour.
The general sale for tickets will begin this Friday, Feb. 9 at 10AM local time, and can be purchased on Dethklok's website.
“I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don’t, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and ‘kloks together,” Metalocalypse creator and Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small said. “If you’re going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people.”
Small added that it's a special time for the band to go out and tour, as 2023 saw the release of both Dethklok's fourth studio album Dethalbum IV and the film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.
“This is a very fun time with the tour, the album, and the movie. I don’t know if Dethklok will be touring forever,” he admitted. “So, it’s important for people to know they should get it while it’s hot.”
Dethklok 2024 U.S. Tour Dates
April 7 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
April 8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
April 9 – Silver Spring @ Md. @ The Fillmore
April 11 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
April 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Center
April 15 – Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
April 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
April 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
April 19 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center
April 20 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater
April 21 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
April 22 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
April 28 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
April 30 – Billings, Mont. @ Metra Park Arena
May 1 – Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain Center Arena
May 2 – Garden City (Boise), Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
May 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre
