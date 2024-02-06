Dethklok Reveal 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With DragonForce + Nekrogoblikon

Metalocalypse stars Dethklok just revealed a set of 2024 U.S. tour dates, with DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon joining as support for the run.

Dubbed the Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour, the trek kicks off April 7 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the House of Blues and wraps up May 3 in Portland, Ore. at the Roseland Theatre. DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon will open the shows throughout the entirety of the tour.

The general sale for tickets will begin this Friday, Feb. 9 at 10AM local time, and can be purchased on Dethklok's website.

“I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don’t, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and ‘kloks together,” Metalocalypse creator and Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small said. “If you’re going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people.”

Small added that it's a special time for the band to go out and tour, as 2023 saw the release of both Dethklok's fourth studio album Dethalbum IV and the film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.

“This is a very fun time with the tour, the album, and the movie. I don’t know if Dethklok will be touring forever,” he admitted. “So, it’s important for people to know they should get it while it’s hot.”

Dethklok 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

April 7 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

April 8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

April 9 – Silver Spring @ Md. @ The Fillmore

April 11 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

April 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

April 15 – Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

April 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 19 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

April 20 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater

April 21 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

April 22 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

April 28 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

April 30 – Billings, Mont. @ Metra Park Arena

May 1 – Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain Center Arena

May 2 – Garden City (Boise), Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

May 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre