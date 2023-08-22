Here are Metalocalypse and Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small's 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager.

We can only imagine what teenage Small would think of what he's become, thrusting heavy metal into the mainstream via the highly successful animated TV series Metalocalypse and its feature band, Dethklok. The joint venture helped position extreme, brutal music as commercially viable — a major stepping stone in metal's overall trajectory.

Both the show and the group have provided headbangers with warm, comical memories that are predicated on so many tropes that make this music and community such a vibrant one, reminding us all that we don't have to take everything about this so seriously every step of the way.

Now, in 2023, Small has mounted a massive comeback with — are you ready for this? — a new movie (Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar) and accompanying soundtrack album, the first new Dethklok album (Dethalbum IV) since 2012, as well as a co-headlining tour featuring Dethklok and Babymetal. Yowza!

READ MORE: 10 Funniest + Most Clever 'Metalocalypse' References to Metal Bands + Culture

While the present and the future are burning bright, here, Small takes us to the past, back when he was a teenager, eager to devour innovative metal that helped shape the musician he is today.

See Brendon Small's favorite albums when he was a teenager below! You can also enter to win

Follow Dethklok on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Spotify and see the band's upcoming tour dates here. Buy 'Dethalbum IV' at this location and head here to get your copy of the 'Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar' movie.

Use the form below to enter to win a Metalocalypse + Dethklok prize package, including a signed signature Brendon Small Epiphone "GhostHorse" guitar and more. See additional details here.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Trailer

Dethklok, "Aortic Desecration"