Win a Signed Guitar by Brendon Small + New ‘Metalocalypse’ Movie, Dethklok Tickets

It's a big year for Brendon Small, with the movie Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar coming out, as well as a new Dethklok album supported by a co-headlining tour with Babymetal. In celebration of it all, Loudwire is giving away a "GhostHorse" Epiphone Explorer guitar signed by Small, as well as copies of the new film and tickets to the upcoming tour.

We've also got an exclusive preview clip from Army of the Doomstar for you to watch as well!

The last release under the Metalocalypse banner came a decade ago with the rock opera movie Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem, which arrived a year after season 4 of the TV series.

A press release synopsis of the film describes what fans can expect:

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

Below, watch a preview clip where Dr. Rockzo, the infamous rock 'n' roll clown, delivers a psychedelic sermon about the party that awaits us all in the sky.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Teaser: Dr Rockzo's Party in the Sky

Prize Package + Entry Details

Grand Prize (One Winner):

one "GhostHorse" Epiphone Explorer signed by Brendon Small

one Blu-Ray of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

two tickets to one show on upcoming BabyKlok tour, featuring co-headliners Dethklok and Babymetal

Runner-Up Prizes (Two Winners):

one Blu-Ray of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

two tickets to one show on upcoming BabyKlok tour, featuring co-headliners Dethklok and Babymetal

Contest will end at 11:59PM ET on Aug. 22. Use the form to below to enter for a chance to win:

Brendon Small's "GhostHorse" Explorer

Product description via Epiphone:

Designed by metal legend Brendon Small, the man behind Metalocalypse, and featuring a modified Explorer™ body with a deep cutaway, custom Galaktikon Burst gloss-finished figured maple top and matte Ebony finished back, sides, and neck, Floyd Rose® bridge and tremolo system, and powered by Gibson™ USA BurstBucker™ pickups. The fast-playing SlimTaper™ neck features a contoured heel joint for outstanding upper fret access, bound ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, Grover® Mini Rotomatic® 18:1 tuners, and a Galaktikon Icarus spaceship medallion on the back of the headstock.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Blu-Ray

BabyKlok 2023 Tour Dates

