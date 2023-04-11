Dethklok, the brutal band of Adult Swim's Metalocalypse spearheaded by shredder mastermind Brendon Small, will return to the road this summer for their first proper tour in a decade. The 2023 "BABYKLOK" package finds them trekking across North America with co-headliners Babymetal.

"I'm so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal," Small says, "and to celebrate all the hard work that team Metalocalypse and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond!"

Dethklok revealed the tour with Babymetal on Tuesday (April 11) in an announcement that also promised two further Deathklok albums, one of which is a soundtrack to an upcoming Dethklok film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. The non-soundtrack effort is the anticipated Dethalbum IV. Release dates are forthcoming. Read more about those here.

The BABYKLOK tour is Dethklok's first extended live outing in over a decade. Since 2019, Dethklok have played only one show, at 2022's Adult Swim Festival. Their last nationwide tour was in 2012. Get Dethklok concert tickets at this link.

For information on the BABYKLOK tour, head to thebabykloktour.com. Metalocalypse, the original series Small co-created, first premiered on Adult Swim in 2006 and established a metal audience with its lovable cartoon band of mischievous musicians.

Dethklok + Babymetal Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 30 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Aug. 31 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side

Sept. 2 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amp.

Sept. 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Roxy

Sept. 5 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Aud.

Sept. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Ctr

Sept. 9 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Fest

Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Ctr

Sept. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein

Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Sept. 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Sept. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Filmore

Sept. 27 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Music Park

Sept. 28 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE

Oct. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater

Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater

Oct. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theater

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater