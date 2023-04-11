Dethklok Plot First Tour in 10 Years, Co-Headliner With Babymetal, Promise ‘Dethalbum IV’
Dethklok, the brutal band of Adult Swim's Metalocalypse spearheaded by shredder mastermind Brendon Small, will return to the road this summer for their first proper tour in a decade. The 2023 "BABYKLOK" package finds them trekking across North America with co-headliners Babymetal.
"I'm so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal," Small says, "and to celebrate all the hard work that team Metalocalypse and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond!"
Dethklok revealed the tour with Babymetal on Tuesday (April 11) in an announcement that also promised two further Deathklok albums, one of which is a soundtrack to an upcoming Dethklok film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. The non-soundtrack effort is the anticipated Dethalbum IV. Release dates are forthcoming. Read more about those here.
The BABYKLOK tour is Dethklok's first extended live outing in over a decade. Since 2019, Dethklok have played only one show, at 2022's Adult Swim Festival. Their last nationwide tour was in 2012. Get Dethklok concert tickets at this link.
For information on the BABYKLOK tour, head to thebabykloktour.com. Metalocalypse, the original series Small co-created, first premiered on Adult Swim in 2006 and established a metal audience with its lovable cartoon band of mischievous musicians.
Dethklok + Babymetal Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 30 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Aug. 31 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side
Sept. 2 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amp.
Sept. 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Roxy
Sept. 5 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Aud.
Sept. 6 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Ctr
Sept. 9 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre
Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Fest
Sept. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Ctr
Sept. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein
Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
Sept. 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
Sept. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Filmore
Sept. 27 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Music Park
Sept. 28 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Complex
Oct. 3 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE
Oct. 4 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater
Oct. 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater
Oct. 10 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theater
Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater