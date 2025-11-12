The Favorite Ronnie James Dio Song of 5 Rock + Metal Icons

Here is the favorite Ronnie James Dio song of five rock and metal icons.

The legendary singer, who died of stomach cancer in 2010 at the age of 67, famously fronted Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio, contributing canon classics with each group.

While our beloved singer has been gone for 15 years, annual charity events and other efforts have kept Ronnie's legacy alive and ensures a new generation of fans will discover his timeless music.

The annual Bowl For Ronnie event, which benefits the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, will take place this Thursday (Nov. 13) at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. It's another star-studded event featuring some of Ronnie's past bandmates and other notables from the rock and metal community.

Learn more about this year's event directly below and see what Ronnie James Dio songs Tom Morello, Lita Ford, Eddie Trunk, Rudzy Sarzo and Brendon Small have all chosen as their favorite further down the page.

Bowl for Ronnie 2025 Attendees

This year's list of special guests knocking down pins in honor of the heavy metal legend is:

Doug Aldrich (Dio, Dead Daisies, Whitesnake); Dennis Atlas (Toto); Sebastian Bach as well as his bandmates Frederico Delfino and Paris Bierk; Ira Black (Dio Disciples, Vio-Lence); Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Ann Boleyn of Hellion; Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group); Phil Buckman (Fuel); Jacob Bunton (Steven Tyler, Billy Idol); John Bush (Armored Saint); Gilby Clarke; Fred Coury (Cinderella); Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders); Daniel Dekay (Midnight); Jerry Dixon (Warrant); Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat); Matt Duncan (DC4); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Marc Ferrari (Keel); Damon Fox (Bigelf, The Cult); Alex Holycross (Native Howl); Dino Jelusick (Whitesnake); Danny Koker and Stoney Curtis (Count’s 77 and Counting Cars on the History Channel); Oni Logan (Lynch Mob, Dio Disciples); Paul Masdival (Cynic); Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); Dave "Chili" Moreno (Bruce Dickinson); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Howie Simon (Winger, Starship); Michael Sweet (Stryper); George Thorogood; Brian Tichy (Whitesnake); Neil Turbin (Anthrax); Chris Velez (Persekutor); Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth); Scott Warren and Simon Wright of the Dio band; Chas West, T-Bone Andersson, Jimmy Burkhard and Jason Cornwall of Westbound; musicians Kenny Aronoff, Jason Ebs, Gus Dubbern, Marco Minnemann and Zak St. John; Neal Carter, Keith Cunningham, Stew Herrera, “Full Metal Jackie” Kajzer and Matt Pinfield of KLOS Radio; DJ Will; Regina Banali, Rita Haney, producers Wyn Davis and Jay Ruston; actors Ali Afshar, Al Coronel (“The Last Ship”) and Star Fields (“Sons of Anarchy”) and filmmakers Myles Erfuth, Mark Jewusiak and Ryan and Ciara Turek.

Eddie Trunk returns as the host and his team features Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Brent Woods (Gene Simmons, Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach), Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) and Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme).

The Favorite Ronnie James Dio Song of 5 Rock + Metal Icons

Rudy Sarzo — "Gates of Babylon" (Rainbow)

My favorite Ronnie James Dio composition is "Gates of Babylon."

When I joined Dio in 2004, I asked Ronnie if we could add it to our setlist. He told me that they tried playing it previously but he wasn’t happy with how it sounded. So, I asked the band if we could learn it and play it for Ronnie. So we did.

After the song ended he looked at me and said, "Well, I guess the song stays in the set." We played Gates of Babylon for a few tours and it’s included on the Holy Diver Live DVD and record. Truly an unforgettable memory.

Tom Morello — "The Mob Rules" (Black Sabbath)

While there are too many great Ronnie James Dio songs to choose from I’m going with “The Mob Rules.” It’s an absolutely crushing banger of a song — the riff is an all-timer, the rhythm section is pulverizing and of course Dio’s spectacular, terrifying vocal and lyric make this tune an apex moment in metal.

Eddie Trunk — "Stargazer" (Rainbow), "Heaven and Hell" (Black Sabbath), "Holy Diver" (Dio)

Rainbow: It has to be "Stargazer." Epic with a capitol E! All the playing is brilliant and Ronnie's vocal is ridiculous! On the fade when he's singing "My eyes are bleeding" it always gives me chills. Sad to think three of the musicians on this are no longer with us — Ronnie, Cozy Powell and Jimmy Bain. Timeless.

Black Sabbath: It has to be the title track to Heaven and Hell. The Dio era was when I was introduced to Sabbath. This album came out when I was in high school. I then went back and heard the Ozzy stuff. A masterpiece in every way!

Dio: That has to be the title track to Holy Diver. It has it all and, in a way, is similar in some respects to Heaven and Hell. Massive riff that Dio wrote on bass — and what a band!

Check out the recent remix for the alternate ending. So cool!

Lita Ford — "Stargazer" (Rainbow)

First of all, let me say I grew up listening to Rainbow Rising. My favorite singer (Ronnie James Dio), my favorite guitarist (Ritchie Blackmore) and my favorite drummer (Cozy Powell). This album is off the charts and it got me through some really difficult times while traveling with The Runaways when I was only 18 years old.

"Stargazer" is a song I listen to now in 2025 and then in 1976, as it never seems to get old. When I warm up my voice before a show, I just to sing along with Ronnie James Dio on this song — his amazing vocal performance helps me to get my rock on’!!

You know when you are warmed up if you can come close to singing along with Ronnie's badass vocals on "Stargazer!!"

Brendon Small — "Sign of the Southern Cross" (Black Sabbath)

To me, “Sign of The Southern Cross” from Dio-era Sabbath is one of the greatest songs of all time. It’s a beautifully written piece. I love it because it showcases the beautiful dynamic range of Dio’s voice. The heavy and the dramatic meeting the quiet controlled falsetto. Totally brutal. Totally beautiful. Not to be denied.