New trailers for the animated movie Despicable Me 4 feature hit songs from rock legends Guns N' Roses and power metal icons DragonForce.

To hear a massive GN'R track in a movie trailer — even one intended for a child audience — is not all that surprising. They're one of the biggest musical acts on the planet and they transcend rock as one of our greatest mainstream exports.

But power metal, unfortunately, is not quite as popular, so even though it's the genre's biggest hit, a DragonForce song was quite unexpected.

The fact that the Despicable Me 4 trailer that features the Inhuman Rampage and Guitar Hero favorite also debuted during an NFL game broadcast makes it a massive win for metal.

Learn more about the movie and which songs are featured in the trailers below.

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

The Despicable Me franchise is centered around Gru (voiced by Steve Carell of The Office), an ex-supervillain who is now a secret agent.

IMDB says of the fourth movie installment's storyline, "Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run."

The movie will be released on July 3.

What Songs Are in the Trailer?

The nearly two-and-a-half minute Despicable Me 4 trailer opens with "Sweet Child O' Mine" off Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction.

About 30 seconds of the song are cut up during the opening scenes, which starts with a pair of Minions swatting each other with pool noodles.

It then shifts to the family home of Gru, Lucy (voiced by Kristen Wiig), Margo (voiced by Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (voiced by Dana Gaier) and Agnes (voiced by Madison Skyy Polan), who welcome baby Gru Jr. into the family.

Naturally, the GN'R song title lends itself to this scene, as seen in the video below.

Despicable Me 4 Trailer ft. Guns N' Roses, "Sweet Child O' Mine"

In another trailer, DragonForce's all-timer "Through the Fire and Flames" is used in a scene where Poppy (voiced by Joey King) and her cat play the high-intensity footwork game Dance Dance Revolution.

Known as one of the most challenging songs in the Guitar Hero video game franchise, the song is used to replicate an equal challenge on the light-up dance mat.

Watch that trailer directly below.

Despicable Me 4 Trailer ft. DragonForce, "Through the Fire and Flames"

DragonForce's New Album

DragonForce, meanwhile, are staring down the March 15 release of Warp Speed Warriors, their ninth studio album. They'll be on tour in Europe starting in late February and you can see all of the upcoming dates at the DragonForce website.

Watch the video for the album's lead single "Power of the Triforce."