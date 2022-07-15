Nita Strauss Joins Demi Lovato’s Band, Plays New Song ‘Substance’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

After announcing earlier this week that she had left Alice Cooper's band with a promising new venture ahead, guitarist Nita Strauss is confirmed to be the new guitarist pop star Demi Lovato's backing band. She made her debut with Lovato during a performance of the singer's new single, "Substance," on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (July 14).

Lovato is making her return to a rock-oriented sound with her new album, HOLY FVCK, and already gave fans a taste of what that will sound like in June with the release of the track "Skin of My Teeth." The singer, who also plays guitar, doubled down on rock antics and even played a V-shaped guitar that shot sparks out of the headstock in the music video for that song.

On Kimmel, she adopted a punk image, sporting a black blazer that was adorned with cloth patches, buttons, chains and safety pins while rocking out onstage, tearing through the infectious "Substance" with her four-piece backing band (two guitars, bass and drums).

See footage of the TV performance, which was shared by a fan on Twitter, directly below. No official video has been released yet through the Jimmy Kimmel Live! channels. The music video for "Substance" can also be viewed further down the page.

HOLY FCVK drops Aug. 19 and pre-orders can be placed here. Alice Cooper, meanwhile, has welcomed back guitarist Kane Roberts, who was in the band from 1986 through 1988, as Strauss' replacement.

Demi Lovato, "Substance" Lyrics (via Genius)

Is anybody happy with life in the back seat?

Trying to master the art of detaching

Is anybody driving, is anyone asking?

Is anyone grasping that nothing lasts? Woah, I know we're all fucking exhausted

Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it? So I ask myself

"Am I the only one looking for substance?"

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

Don't wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots

Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance? I don't remember last week, got my head scratching

But everyone's acting like nothing is lacking

I think we might be crashing, everyone's laughing

Time is just passing, yet nothing lasts Woah, I know we're all fucking exhausted

Woah, am I in my head or have we all lost it? So I ask myself

"Am I the only one looking for substance?"

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

Don't wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots

Body full of jack shit, I get an abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance? Am I talking to myself?

Is anyone out there screaming at the walls?

I can't relate at all, relate at all

Fuck the theatrics, what happened to classic?

Give me the real shit, give me the magic So I ask myself

"Am I the only one looking for substance?"

Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless

(Don't wanna end up in a) Casket

(Head full of) Maggots

(Body full of) Jack shit

(I get an) Abundance

Am I the only one looking for substance? Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Demi Lovato, "Substance" Music Video

