Nita Strauss Cancels Solo Tour Dates, Won’t Join Alice Cooper Fall Tour – ‘I Don’t Know What the Future Holds’

Nita Strauss has announced that her upcoming solo tour dates have been canceled and that she will not be joining Alice Cooper's band when the shock rocker hits the road later this year.

Strauss was set to perform a handful of shows and festival appearances with her solo band throughout the summer and early fall, and then head out on tour with Cooper in September. In a post on social media, she confirmed that she's en route to "the next adventure," so we should know more details soon.

"After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year," the guitarist wrote in her post, tagged with the location "School's Out."

"I am not pregnant! There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full — in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day," she continued. "The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare. I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful."

It's unclear whether Strauss will play with Cooper again in the future. Some of the other members of his band commented on her post, including Ryan Roxie, who wrote, "No words — just notes... and lord knows we harmonized a lot of them over the years... nothing but love and respect."

"You're super pro and prepared no matter what the situation," added drummer Glen Sobel. "We're gonna miss you but we're also proud to be associated with Hurricane."

Loudwire has reached out to a rep on behalf of Strauss for more information.

Cooper's Detroit Muscle tour, in support of his 2021 Detroit Stories album, is set to kick off Sept. 7 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and run through early October. Stay tuned for an announcement regarding who will fill in for Strauss during the run, and in the meantime, get tickets here.

