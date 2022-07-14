Guitarist Kane Roberts Rejoins Alice Cooper’s Band After 24 Years, Replaces Nita Strauss

Following the departure of Nita Strauss, Alice Cooper has officially announced that guitarist Kane Roberts has rejoined the band after 24 years.

Strauss not only revealed she was leaving Alice Cooper after an eight-year stint as one of the group's three guitarists, but that she was also canceling her upcoming solo tour dates in anticipation of an exciting new venture that would be announced at a later time.

In steps Roberts, who was featured on 1986's Constrictor and 1987's Raise Your Fist and Yell, both of which are among the most metal-leaning records of the Alice Cooper catalog. Strauss was most equipped to handle the shred guitar parts heard on songs such as "Roses on White Lace," which, until 2019, hadn't been played live since Roberts' first go-around with Cooper. Roberts' reinstatement maintains the dynamic that had been established over the last decade between the live guitar trio.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming back Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October. We've been friends all this time, and he's always been one of my favorite guitarists," began Cooper in a press statement.

"He's bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour," he continued, making note of Roberts' imposing physique, "We've always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it's very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It's gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!"

The Detroit Muscle Tour will stretch from Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 with dates all across North America. See the stops below and get tickets here.

Alice Cooper 'Detroit Muscle' 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 07 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 09 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 11 — Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum @ Caesar's

Sept. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea's Buffalo

Sept. 14 — Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Arena

Sept. 16 — Albany, N.Y. @ The Palace Theater

Sept. 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

Sept. 18 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sept. 20 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium

Sept. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Hall

Sept. 22 — Hammond, Ind. @ The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino

Sept. 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder than Life Festival

Sept. 25 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 27 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theater

Sept. 28 — St.Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 30 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theater

Oct. 01 — Springfield, Ill. @ Bank of Springfield Center

Oct. 04 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center

Oct. 06 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

Oct. 08 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dollar Loan Center

