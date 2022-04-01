Best Rock + Metal Songs of March — Staff Favorites + Essential Tracks

The Weekly Wire playlist is taking its once a month detour from recapping the newest rock and metal songs of the week to bring you not only the best March had to give us, but choice picks from the Loudwire staff so you can dig a bit deeper. Maybe you'll even discover a new band that rules!

THE ESSENTIALS

STAFF FAVORITES

Lauryn Schaffner

BAND: Dorothy

SONG: “Black Sheep”

RELEASED: March 25

The last few months, it feels like my staff picks in particular have mostly been songs by bands led by women — and I am here for it. Dorothy is an artist I’ve loved for years now, and I’m honestly never disappointed by her new songs. That isn’t something I can say about every artist I follow. “Black Sheep” is the latest single off her upcoming album Gifts From the Holy Ghost, and it’s a call to all the other rock ‘n’ roll fans out there who may have felt like outcasts for their taste in music, their attitude or their sense of style. Fortunately for us, our community is so strong and supportive of each other, and this track is an anthem for that very notion.

BAND: The Warning

SONG: “Money”

RELEASED: March 25

The Warning are simply killing it. Though the sister trio got their start when their cover of “Enter Sandman” went viral years ago, they’ve been making original material for some time now, and their latest endeavor is a track called “Money.” Singer and guitar player Daniela Villarreal’s vocals in the track really remind me of Lzzy Hale’s clean vocals on the first Halestorm record, and that’s not a comparison to take lightly. I also love the subject matter, which focuses on greed and how we let it consume us.

BAND: Dead Posey

SONG: “Can’t Take Me Down”

RELEASED: March 23

Dead Posey are another group I’ve been loyal to in the staff picks for quite some time, but once you check them out, you’ll understand why. Danyell Souza’s voice is simply infectious, I could listen to her snarl over the fuzzy guitars all day. “Can’t Take Me Down” is an empowering, in-your-face tune about letting go of all your cares, and knowing that nothing can hurt you if you don’t let it.

Joe DiVita

BAND: Blut Aus Nord

SONG: “That Cannot Be Dreamed”

RELEASED: March 18

I’ll confess that I haven’t been into Blut Aus Nord’s more recent output after the Memoria Vetusta III album in 2014, but that’s okay. This band has always been wildly ambitious and experimental, and I appreciate their routine exercises in non-conformity — if I don’t like something, I’ll simply come back the next time there’s new music and hope for the best. With “That Cannot Be Dreamed,” the first offering from the forthcoming Disharmonium - Undreamable Abysses (out May 20), I’m firmly back on board. This is hauntingly claustrophobic and borders on psychological terror.

BAND: Undeath

SONG: “Necrobionics”

RELEASED: March 16

For the third straight month, I’m rolling with Rochester, New York brutes Undeath and another meaty selection off their It’s Time…To Rise From the Grave album which drops April 1. Call me old fashioned, but I prefer my death metal with an air of catchiness and a smidge of melodic guitar — as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, amen.

BAND: Banshee

SONG: “Fairy Metal”

RELEASED: March 3

Don’t judge this one before checking it out and don’t act like we don’t know exactly what you were thinking when you saw a song titled “Fairy Metal.” Banshee’s sound is quite dynamic, typically hovering somewhere in the trap metal realm, but here she discharges a visceral, castle-storming effort by supporting relentlessly rigid, pounding chugs and a devastatingly simple keyboard melody which provide the foundation for her soul-eviscerating black metal shrieks. The hard enunciation falls in line perfectly with the aforementioned rigidity and wears the listener down in a grinding fashion.

Philip Trapp

BAND: Crosses (†††)

SONG: "Initiation"

RELEASED: March 18

The staccato string sample in the otherwise seeping "Initiation" might evoke Panic! at the Disco's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies." But "Initiation" is a vibey new song from Crosses (†††), the dark dream-pop combo of Deftones' Chino Moreno and Far founder Shaun Lopez, not a libido-driven pop-punk lament. This month, "Initiation" joined "Protection" on a joint single that marked the duo's first original material in eight years. So get witchy with it.

BAND: Floor Jansen

SONG: "Fire"

RELEASED: March 25

The ivory intensity of "Fire" is a perfect showcase for Nightwish singer Floor Jansen and her powerful, dynamic vocals. This month, she released the song as her last solo single and a preview of her forthcoming solo album, which will be her first full-length studio effort on her own. After a handful of previous Jansen solo singles and cover songs from last year, it appears the sky's the limit for the Dutch performer in 2022.

BAND: Opeth

SONG: "Width of a Circle"

RELEASED: March 25

Almost three years after Opeth released In Cauda Venenum, their latest studio album, the influential progressive rock and metal act will reissue the effort in an expanded edition. "Width of a Circle," issued earlier this month, is one of three previously unreleased tracks from the sessions that finds a home on the retooled album. Like much of the LP, the song finds Opeth continuing to refine their more accessible explorations after a lifetime of woodshedding their chops in progressive death metal. The expanded In Cauda Venenum is out May 13.

Todd Fooks

BAND: MOD SUN

SONG: “Rich Kids Ruin Everything”

RELEASED: March 16

Pop-punk seems to be the “thing” right now for that very Hollywood sect of white boy musicians that shift between rap and rock… and that’s where self-stylized Mod Sun is at right now with his fourth album Internet Killed the Rockstar. I kind of don’t care if it’s authentic, or who Mod hangs out with, I just think this song does it’s job. With a formulaic structure filled with social media drops, Mod has crafted something that every 17-year-old can sing along too with a relatable message: Rich Kids are d*cks.

BAND: Ho99o9

SONG: BITE MY FACE ft. Corey Taylor

RELEASED: March 11

The video for “BITE MY FACE” is a bit of a trivia question for Slipknot fans because it’s the first time Corey Taylor has made an appearance on somebody else’s song wearing his Slipknot mask. Taylor sounds pretty brutal on it per usual, but I’d really like to hear Ho99o9 (Horror) lead singer/rapper theOGM without the man-in-the-box effect on his voice. I do like Travis Barker’s other producing notes on this one, however. The beats are cool and he does a nice job of downshifting into a dreamy melody during the bridge.

Rabab Al-Sharif

BAND: Pup

SONG: “Totally Fine”

RELEASED: March 22

In case you aren’t familiar, I will just start off by telling you that Pup are totally unhinged - BUT, that’s a big part of the appeal. When this song arrived — with a music video described as “too stupid to fail” — I immediately knew it was going to be one of my most-played songs of the year. Because who says you can’t be miserable and still have fun, right?

Pup does songs that vocally sound like an existential crisis (this chorus is a delightful yell of “Lately I've started to feel like I'm slowly dying / And if I'm being real I don't even mind / Whether I'm at my worst or I'm totally fine”) while musically sounding like a really fun party really well. If you’re a fan of yell-y punk and dark humor then you should definitely give their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND a spin. And if you see me dancing to this song with a blank look on my face, mind your business cause I’m totally fine.

BAND: Nova Twins

SONG: “Cleopatra”

RELEASED: March 16

Here’s the thing, Nova Twins are currently the coolest band in rock by far and “Cleopatra” is definitely among the most badass songs released in 2022. From the bassline (bitch) and heavy drums to lyrics such as, “When I was a kid they always called me a freak / And now them little bitches want to look like me,” (relatable) the track is all about being proud of who you are and not being afraid to show it. What a sexy, strong, empowering and powerful track that is made for an audience of rock fans who are long overdue to have an anthem of their own.

BAND: Sometimes Y

SONG: “Moonshiner’s Run”

RELEASED: March 11

This song is wild. The duo of Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings released one of the best rock albums of the year, but I’m just not sure rock fans have realized it yet. The album’s closer, “Moonshiner’s Run,” borrows from plenty of rock and blues traditions while still being something totally new and unique that only these two could create. Metal already has plenty of songs about slaying dragons or whatever, what we really needed was a story about renegade moonshiners with a classic metal chorus and a trippy skit that transitions into a fierce guitar solo. There’s a lot going on, but the more I listen to it the more I can’t stop. I recommend the entire album Sometimes Y (it’s really diverse in style), but definitely start with this one.

Toni Gonzalez

BAND: Bad Wolves ft. Spencer Charnas

SONG: “If Tomorrow Never Comes ”

RELEASED: March 18

Bad Wolves new EP If Tomorrow Never Comes is now available and on it you'll find the title track featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. I'm drawn to this song for three different reasons, the first being the subject matter. Who hasn't wondered, “Will anyone remember me when I'm dead and gone?” I think about it too much. Secondly, you gotta love when musicians support each other. It's a beautiful thing to see. Lastly, I kind of really wanted to hear Charnas not singing about something horror related. Although the thought of dying is horrifying, just in a different way. It's a good track and I'm always rooting for Bad Wolves.

BAND: Beartooth

SONG: “Permanently Sealed ”

RELEASED: March 18

Beartooth released the deluxe version of Below which features two new bonus tracks, "Fighting Back" and "Permanently Sealed," as well as a reimagined version of "Skin (Alternate Universe Version)." Caleb Shomo, who is a musical genius and one of the few who can literally create an entire album on his own, gets experimental on both tracks and I appreciate the unique sound of "Permanently Sealed.” I've always admired how someone who creates in a vacuum of sorts is able to continually grow. There's no one saying try this, try that. Shomo's sound just keeps evolving ON HIS OWN. Like, how? Oh yeah, massive talent.

Chad Childers

BAND: Placebo

SONG: “Happy Birthday in the Sky”

RELEASED: March 3

Now well past their second decade, Placebo continue to churn out vibrant music on par with some of their earliest buzzworthy work of the late ‘90s. With their latest album Never Let Me Go arriving recently, I’ve latched onto the melancholic slow building brilliance of their early March single “Happy Birthday in the Sky.” This dark little ditty is a wistful message for a lost loved one, soundtracked primarily by a strumming guitar lick and steady beat. But it’s Brian Molko’s vocal that does the heavy lifting, at first somber then more forceful as he begs for his “medicine” to help cope.

BAND: Black Heart Saints

SONG: “High Road”

RELEASED: March 8

You’ll just want to ride the groove with this one. Austin-based five-piece Black Heart Saints lean into some good ol’ blues-influenced hard rock. Turn this one up and enjoy the soulful slide riffage as well as a powerful Josh Ross whisky-soaked wail that has a Myles Kennedy-esque quality to it.

BAND: Palisades

SONG: “Better”

RELEASED: March 11

If you like your music with intriguing musical contrasts and an empowering message, I’d definitely recommend Palisades' latest “Better” from their upcoming Reaching Hypercritical album, due July 22. The band alternates between moments of crushing, headbanging heaviness and hypnotical atmospheric melody, with frontman Brandon Elgar laying out an empathetic message for those struggling with mental health issues. “What I want people to get out of this song is, I want them to feel safe listening to it... especially if you suffer from these things,” says the singer. “At the end of the day, it's all that I want to feel, is better. And I think that's why that became such a stamp in this song because I think that's what everybody wants to feel... Awareness is important, being kind to people is important. So I hope you get satisfaction out of this song like it has done for me."

BAND: The Black Moods

SONG: “Saturday Night”

RELEASED: March 18

Who’s ready for a party? The Black Moods got your “going out” soundtrack on lockdown with their latest single, “Saturday Night.” The Arizona trio drop a straight head, foot-stomping rocker calling out their favorite night for getting out on the town. “It’s time to load up on the rocket fuel / It kicks in fast be sure to keep it cool,” sings Josh Kennedy about their pre-gaming, before he’s backed by a group vocal on “It’s Saturday NIght” in the chorus. It’s time to get pumped to hit the town. And be sure to catch this song on The Black Moods’ Into the Night album, due June 3.

BAND: The Dionysus Effect

SONG: “Darryl”

RELEASED: March 25

Sure, it’s not every day that you get introduced to a song about a cuckolded man who feels most alive when someone sleeps with his wife, but when you do, well … it garners your attention. Here we introduce “Darryl” from New York-based trio The Dionysus Effect. So where did the inspiration for this driving, pedal-to-the-metal rocker come from? Singer Christoph Paul edited and released a book by Jackie Ess about the titular character, then channeled that inspiration into song. "I love juxtapositions, so having this hyper-masculine rock song about a cuckold who feels most alive when someone sleeps with his wife felt like a fun and interesting rock song to do,” says Paul. “Rock ‘n’ roll is so much about assertive masculine energy, so this song kind of flips that on its head … Artists get inspired by their day jobs all the time, and editing 'Darryl' got me hyped to write a song that celebrates the cult-novel and its legendary titular character.”

Mike Stern

BAND: Tyler Boone

SONG: Wicked Girl

RELEASED: March 18

The south will rise again and it will be rocking. This new song from Charleston native Tyler Boone features Peter Keys from Lynyrd Skynyrd on electric organ and a blues-rock groove reminiscent of the best days of Southern Rock. Like so many rock songs before it, the inspiration is a combination of an idea for a riff and the fallout from a bad relationship.

BAND: 408

SONG: Mark Hoppus

RELEASED: March 24

Emo goes Meta. What’s not to love?. 408, with help from Sleeping with Sirens’ Kellin Quinn and Magnolia Park’s Joshua Roberts, have recorded a love letter to Mark Hoppus, Blink-182 and the entire early 2000’s pop-punk movement. Not only is the song completely reminiscent of music from that period, the video is a direct tribute to “What’s My Age Again” with the band running around essentially nude just like in the original.

Graham Hartmann

BAND: Wormrot

SONG: “Behind Closed Doors”

RELEASED: March 16

Protect Wormrot at all costs. This band is a pillar of modern grind that never disappoints, and after a six-year dry spell since Voices, the Singaporean brutalizers are back with their first single from Hiss. “Behind Closed Doors” utilizes a cleaner guitar tone than Wormrot fans are accustomed to, but with a classic powerviolence structure, the new song comes in hot with mind-bending aggression.

BAND: God Mother

SONG: “Teething”

RELEASED: March 30

I must be in a grind mood this month. In the final moments of March 2022, God Mother came to crash the party with a disgusting new cut, “Teething.” The track is unrelenting as ever from the Swedish band, plus its animated music video (baked into a baby blue and pink color scheme) is an existential nightmare of graphic design. For the love of God, do not watch it while under the influence of illicit substances.

*not on Spotify