Photos – All Three Days of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2024

The 2024 edition of the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival was held over the weekend (July 19-21) at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio and we have photos from all three action-packed days of the event.

This year's headliners were Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack and Shinedown, with The Offspring, Halestorm, Bad Omens, Chevelle, I Prevail, Parkway Drive also appearing as top-billed acts.

Dozens of others played as well, from veterans to exciting up-and-comers, proving yet again that heavy music is alive, well and thriving.

Amid the three days, there were some adjustments to the daily lineup as some artists were unable to fly out to Inkcarceration due to the global Microsoft outage that grounded flights worldwide and significantly impacted travel as a result.

Even so, fans more than got their fill across the weekend, enjoying more than just music. The campgrounds found attendees forging bonds with new friends. Grilling outdoors and even watching movies on a projector were just some of the fun activities back at camp.

And, of course, with other experiences including the Blood Prison tour and a host of tattoo artists permanently inking the bodies of rock and metal fans, it truly was an experience for all.

See photos from this year's festival and visit the Inkcarceration website to keep an eye on when next year's lineup will be announced, as well as other details.