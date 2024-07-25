What are the five most anthemic metal songs that have been released since 2010? Powerwolf guitarist Matthew Greywolf has your answers!

Powerwolf's career has been built on the back of reliably fist-pumping, anthemic heavy metal spanning two decades. Marrying this immediately appealing style with imaginative themes puts Powerwolf in the cross-section of religion and werewolf mythology.

With a new platter of banner-waving tunes on Wake Up the Wicked, we wanted to know what other modern day metal songs invoke a similar feeling within Greywolf.

What You Need to Know About Powerwolf

From: Germany

First Album: Return in Bloodred (2005)

New Album: Wake Up the Wicked

Persistence and hard work has certainly paid off for Powerwolf, who are entering the third decade of their career with continuous upward momentum.

It wasn't until 2023 that the band, who has a litany of sing-along hits, played their first show on U.S. soil. It was a smash, however, as stateside fans have been waiting so long for such a spectacle of a live performance. Now, they're set to embark on their first North American tour in late August alongside labelmates Unleash the Archers.

Among the fan-favorites that will certainly be played live, there's new standouts off Wake Up the Wicked (out July 26 on Napalm) to look forward to as well, such as the pulse-pounding "1589."

Watch the cinematic music video for the song below before checking out Greywolf's selection of the best modern era metal anthems.

Powerwolf, "1589" Music Video

The Five Most Anthemic Metal Songs Since 2010, Chosen by Powerwolf' Matthew Greywolf

Powerwolf Performs At The Regency Ballroom Steve Jennings, Getty Images loading...

Parkway Drive, "Vice Grip" (2015)

This track is pure energy and exudes an overall positive vibe that you'll want to sing along to, especially live! Super catchy and basically the epitome of a “modern metal anthem"!

Amon Amarth, "Raise Your Horns" (2016)

The Swedes have many great songs in their entire discography, but when it comes to an "anthem" from the last few years, "Raise Your Horns" is definitely right up there. A song that gets everyone singing together, partying and just having a good time.

Ghost, "Square Hammer" (2016)

You may argue whether Ghost are "metal" or whether you'd rather put them in the rock category with pop hymns, but the fact is: Hardly any other band has written so many hits in recent times that immediately stick in the brain and have mainstream appeal for a very broad audience. Even if "Mary On A Cross" gets more attention due to the viral aspect, for me personally, "Square Hammer" is the better song.

Devin Townsend Project, "Kingdom" (2012)

A truly extraordinary and unfortunately far too underrated artist! The dramatic structure and emotional intensity are certainly not for everyone, but if you let yourself go completely, preferably close your eyes while listening and simply surrender to the music, you are immersed in a damn captivating journey. A beautiful and multi-layered song!

In Flames, "The End" (2016)

"Old" In Flames, or rather the newer songs? Not to be part of the discussion here, but "The End" is just a great song. The chorus and the driving beat are absolutely on point!