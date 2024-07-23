"If I had to make up a word, it's something like heavy metal cowgirl."

Dorothy joined Loudwire Nights on Monday (July 22) to celebrate the recent release of her latest song, "Mud" – a track that definitely lives up to the new genre she seemed to invent.

It's also a song that points toward her next full-length album, The Way, which will be out this fall.

"It's got a little bit of an outlaw vibe, which I have had for awhile," she told host Chuck Armstrong. "I grew up listening to country."

Dorothy described The Way as her heaviest album but also said it features "a cool mix of different things," something she developed with friend, collaborator and producer, Scott Stevens.

"He's wonderful, he's seriously my favorite producer," she said.

"He came in toward the end of [my last album,] Gifts from the Holy Ghost, and dropped 'Rest In Peace' in my lap. That's when I was like, 'Okay, my next record, I want this guy to produce all of it.' So that's what happened."

Why Dorothy's Personal Faith Guides Her

Along with diving into her country roots and working with Stevens, Dorothy shared another thing that had an influence on The Way: her personal faith.

"I had to have some sort of awakening," she admitted. "I've always had this deep yearning for the truth. I didn't know what it was, but then I found the truth and I found the way and it all makes sense now. And more is constantly being revealed — life is like a classroom."

There is no questioning that pursuing goodness and positivity in her work is a significant focus for Dorothy, something she was keen to talk about.

"You can be spreading the message in any walk of life," she said.

"You could do it at work with your coworkers and plant seeds there and I can do it from the stage with the microphone ... It's all about finding the truth."

What Else Did Dorothy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How she expects to be on the road a lot near the top of the new year

What it's like working with guitarist Sam Koltun, who also plays with Budderside, Faster Pussycat and Crossbone Skully

What it means to her when she hears fans say that her music inspires them

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Dorothy joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, July 22; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

