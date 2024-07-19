Dorothy Screams on Heavy New Country-Infused Song ‘Mud’

Dorothy screams like hell in her heavy new country-infused song "Mud."

The singer is known for her powerful vocals, but you've definitely never heard them like this before. The track is the first from her upcoming fourth studio album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2022's Gifts From the Holy Ghost.

Since then, Dorothy has collaborated with a variety of artists, including the legendary Slash, Creed's Scott Stapp, Nita Strauss, Staind and a few others.

This new track, produced by The Exies' Scott Stevens, isn't quite a country song, but rather an in-your-face, hard rocker with an outlaw flavor. The vocalist has experimented with this style before, particularly on the acoustic western "Gun in My Hand" on her 2016 debut Rockisdead.

"Our first single off this record is an amalgamation of hard rock, metal, and country tied together with a trap beat and spicy, heavily layered vocals. It was also my first time attempting a scream — proud of that," Dorothy said of the new song.

Check out the video for "Mud" toward the bottom of the page, and stay tuned for more details about her forthcoming album as they become available.

Dorothy teased her screaming abilities back in September of 2023 with an audio clip from the studio captioned, "So I accidentally figured out how to scream and now it's a thing." See the clip she posted below.

Dorothy, "Mud"

Dorothy, "Mud" Lyrics

Gotta get kicked down and get your hands in it

Gotta pull the thorns out and love the pain in it

From the middle to the bottom straight up to the top

You ain’t living life ’til you’re feeling the drop

Now if your crown ain’t bent and your halo ain’t crooked yet

You might as well be 6 feet in dirt yeah

Some call it danger some call it trouble

I call it digging deep without a shovel

To get dirty you gotta get a little mud on ya

Dirty

You gotta get a little blood on ya

It's the bruises and the cuts

The way you kick the dust

You can't get dirty ’til you get a little

Mud on ya

A little blood on ya

Gotta keep your head high ’til you’re in a ditch

Gotta reach for the heavens say “the hell with it”

Like a diamond in the rough it's the way you shine it up

You ain’t living life ’til you’re down in the mud

Now if your crown ain’t bent and your halo ain’t crooked yet

You might as well be 6 feet in dirt yeah

Some call it danger some call it trouble

I call it digging deep without a shovel

To get dirty you gotta get a little mud on ya

Dirty

You gotta get a little blood on ya

It's the bruises and the cuts

The way you kick the dust

You can't get dirty ’til you get a little

Mud on ya

A little blood on ya

If your crown ain’t bent and your halo ain’t crooked yet

You might as well be 6 feet in dirt yeah

Some call it danger, some call it trouble

I call it digging deep without a shovel

To get Dirty

To get Dirty

To get dirty you gotta get a little mud on ya

Dirty

You gotta get a little blood on ya

It’s the bruises and the cuts

The way you kick the dust

You can't get dirty ’til you get a little

Mud on ya

A little blood on ya

It’s the bruises and the cuts

The way you kick the dust

You can't get dirty ’til you get a little

Mud on ya

