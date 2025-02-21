‘I Had Chills All Over My Body’ – Dorothy Opens Up About Why She Named Her New Album ‘The Way’

Dorothy's new album, The Way, is out on March 14, and ahead of its release, she joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Feb. 20) to help fans get ready. Listen to the full conversation with host Chuck Armstrong in the player near the end of this article.

"I think it's full of great songs and I'm very proud," Dorothy said.

"Scott Stevens produced the record and I think he just knocked it right out of the park."

Dorothy's mention of Stevens opened a conversation about her partnership with him — and why she wants to keep working with him.

"I really wish I had the pleasure of working with him sooner, but he kind of came right in the nick of time at the end of my last record, Gifts From the Holy Ghost," she shared.

"After that, we just became a duo and really spent a lot of time crafting and writing and going to Nashville and writing with some other friends, Kylie Sackley and Marti Frederiksen. That's actually how I got introduced to Scott Stapp and we did our duet for 'If These Walls Could Talk.'"

Beyond their professional relationship, Dorothy considers Stevens a close friend.

"He's like my big brother ... He keeps me in check, in a good way."

The Main Character in Dorothy's The Way

As proud as Dorothy is about the way the songs turned out, she discussed how personally important this album is to her.

"I think Jesus is the main character because he is the way, the truth and the life," she admitted.

"I was saved in rehab and I think not only does God want me to share the gospel, he wants me to share the message of recovery. I'm out here making music that I hope is good and touches people."

Dorothy said she was reading a passage in the book of Acts in the Bible about Saul as he traveled on the road to Damascus and immediately knew that she had to name the record The Way.

"The Bible says Saul was persecuting those that belong to 'the way,'" she recalled.

"When I read those words, I had chills all over my body and I actually teared up because I had been asking God, 'Help me name my record. Jesus, you take the wheel,' in the words of Carrie Underwood."

As Dorothy dove into this, she said that prior to coming to faith in rehab, she had tried everything else to get closer to recovery.

"I was a prodigal daughter, I went all over," she said, "and lived a very tormented life for so many years. [Jesus] was the last thing, the last house on the block, as we say in recovery."

What Else Did Dorothy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How Slash got involved on her new song, "Tombstone Town": "He was working on a film project and he wanted to use one of my songs from Rockisdead, our first album ... Somehow, it never quite came to fruition...but that connection was somehow made."

Why she is excited to keep adding a little country to her rock and roll: "We had this intuitive sense of something that was happening in the atmosphere with music ... I felt like country and rock were sister genres and then you have the mix of the Southern rock right in the middle."

What the main message of The Way is: "[It's] all about finding a better way of life ... coming out of the darkness and finding the light."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

